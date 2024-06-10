SI

Mike Tomlin Signs Three-Year Extension with Steelers- Bet on George Pickens and Russell Wilson

Jennifer Piacenti

Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
On Monday, the Steelers announced they had signed head coach Mike Tomlin on a three-year contract extension. 

Coach Tomlin has 17 NFL seasons and has never finished a season with a losing record. 

The Steelers made some significant off-season moves, bringing in Russell Wilson on a one-year deal from the Broncos.  Wilson will be looking to revive his career in Pittsburgh.  It’s an upgrade for Tomlin, who would finish with a winning season in 2023 despite inconsistent quarterback play from a combination of Kenny Pickett. Mitch Trubisky  and Mason Rudolph.  Wilson joins a team with two productive runners, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, and a true number-one wideout in George Pickens. 

The Steelers also brought in Justin Fields from Chicago to back up Wilson in what many consider one the shrewdest off-seasons this year. 

It won’t be an easy road to the playoffs in a tough NFC North, especially in Weeks 11-18. They will play the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Bengals each twice in that span.  But there’s optimism that the Steelers will be a better team this year than they have been recently. 

Pittsburgh Steelers Win Total

The Steelers’ win total is 8.5 at DraftKings, with the over in plus money (+140).  I’ll be sprinkling a little on the Steelers with that nice payout. 

Pittsburgh Steelers Futures Odds

To win the AFC North: +850

AFC Champs:: +2800

Super Bowl: +5000

Personally, I'll be betting on George Pickens to go over 1000.5 receiving yards (-110) at DraftKings.

Pickens has shown he is talented, logging 1,140 yards receiving in 2023, and as mentioned above, he's getting an upgrade at quarterback.

Wilson tossed 26 touchdowns, had the same passing completion percentage as Josh Allen, and had the seventh-best passer rating among quarterbacks with 15 or more starts in 2023.

As the primary target in Pittsburgh, Pickens should get volume and show off his deep-threat ability.

Published
In addition to being a fantasy sports and betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Jennifer is a radio host for Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio, and she hosts her own podcast, “Waiver Wired” on the Extra Points podcast network. Jennifer has been nominated for multiple FSWA awards for her NFL DFS video series. She’s a Scott Fish Bowl Finalist, and she finished third overall in the 2021 NFFC post-season mini. Jennifer is also a featured expert on MLB Network’s “Bettor’s Eye,” and a member of the esteemed Tout Wars, the fantasy baseball battle of the experts.

