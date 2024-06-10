Mike Tomlin Signs Three-Year Extension with Steelers- Bet on George Pickens and Russell Wilson
On Monday, the Steelers announced they had signed head coach Mike Tomlin on a three-year contract extension.
Coach Tomlin has 17 NFL seasons and has never finished a season with a losing record.
The Steelers made some significant off-season moves, bringing in Russell Wilson on a one-year deal from the Broncos. Wilson will be looking to revive his career in Pittsburgh. It’s an upgrade for Tomlin, who would finish with a winning season in 2023 despite inconsistent quarterback play from a combination of Kenny Pickett. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Wilson joins a team with two productive runners, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, and a true number-one wideout in George Pickens.
The Steelers also brought in Justin Fields from Chicago to back up Wilson in what many consider one the shrewdest off-seasons this year.
It won’t be an easy road to the playoffs in a tough NFC North, especially in Weeks 11-18. They will play the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Bengals each twice in that span. But there’s optimism that the Steelers will be a better team this year than they have been recently.
Pittsburgh Steelers Win Total
The Steelers’ win total is 8.5 at DraftKings, with the over in plus money (+140). I’ll be sprinkling a little on the Steelers with that nice payout.
Pittsburgh Steelers Futures Odds
To win the AFC North: +850
AFC Champs:: +2800
Super Bowl: +5000
Personally, I'll be betting on George Pickens to go over 1000.5 receiving yards (-110) at DraftKings.
Pickens has shown he is talented, logging 1,140 yards receiving in 2023, and as mentioned above, he's getting an upgrade at quarterback.
Wilson tossed 26 touchdowns, had the same passing completion percentage as Josh Allen, and had the seventh-best passer rating among quarterbacks with 15 or more starts in 2023.
As the primary target in Pittsburgh, Pickens should get volume and show off his deep-threat ability.
