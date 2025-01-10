Minnesota vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Jan. 10
Wisconsin has erased a three-game losing streak in early December to rattle off four straight and get back to back .500 in Big Ten play.
The Badgers return home to face Minnesota on Friday night, where last week the team hung 116 points in regulation on Iowa. The Badgers offense has been elite all season around transfer addition John Tonje, will the team be able to handle business against a Big Ten bottom-feeder in Minnesota?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Minnesota: +13.5 (-115)
- Wisconsin: -13.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Minnesota: +680
- Wisconsin: -1200
Total: 140.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin How to Watch
- Date: Friday, January 10th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Kohl Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Minnesota Record: 8-7
- Wisconsin Record: 12-3
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
Minnesota
Dawson Garcia: The senior big man will hope to bounce back after a quiet showing in a double overtime loss to Ohio State earlier this week. The team’s leading scorer was shut down in the loss, scoring only five points and fouling out in 29 minutes of action. Can he get back to his season-long averages – 18 points and seven rebounds – on Friday night?
Wisconsin
John Tonje: It was an efficient effort for Tonje on Monday night, scoring 15 points on 50% shooting from the field to go with nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal in the team's double-digit win against Rutgers. Tonje has been one of the most impressive players in the Big Ten all season, improving the team’s offense immensely and providing a hub on both sides of the ball.
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
Minnesota won’t be able to hold up on the road in this one against a Wisconsin offense that has a downhill threat like Tonje slashing into the paint as well as a potent three-point attack that is shooting it at a top-50 clip in the country in terms of effective field goal percentage.
The Badgers have become a three-point-oriented offense around Tonje’s playmaking, but this team still has a key group of big men that post up and roll to the rim with devastating efficiency, two big holes in the Minnesota defense.
While Garcia provides size on the interior, the Golden Gophers are outside the top 300 in points allowed per possession to the roll man and on post-ups. Wisconsin should get easy buckets all game.
Meanwhile, Minnesota is bottom 10 in the country in free throw percentage and 275th in three-point percentage. The offense must thrive in the halfcourt and hunt for good shots as it lacks the ability to hunt isolation possessions.
However, Wisconsin stunts all ball movement with its compact man-to-man defense that forces the opposition to win one-on-one.
Back Wisconsin to return home and win in style on Friday night.
PICK: Wisconsin -13.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
