Minnesota vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Jan. 13
Maryland continues to improve its play as the season continues, and looks to be a sure-fire NCAA Tournament team in a crowded Big Ten, now can it contend for a regular season crown?
The Terapins are a big home favorite against Minnesota, who has fallen to the bottom of the Big Ten standings. Will the Terps keep it rolling, fresh off a double-digit drubbing of a competitive UCLA team at home? Here’s our betting preview.
Minnesota vs. Maryland Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Minnesota: +15.5 (-102)
- Maryland: -15.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Minnesota: +1100
- Maryland : -2500
Total: 138.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Minnesota vs. Maryland How to Watch
- Date: Monday, January 13th
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: XFINITY Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Minnesota Record: 8-8
- Maryland Record: 12-4
Minnesota vs. Maryland Key Players to Watch
Minnesota
Dawson Garcia: The Minnesota offense has been among the worst in the Big Ten, but the veteran Garcia continues to do the heavy lifting, off of a 22-point, 10-rebound effort in a blowout loss at Wisconsin. Can Garcia continue to produce in a winning effort?
Maryland
Derik Queen: The freshman has been a high usage threat for this Terps offense around the paint. He’s a competent rim protector while also scoring at will near the rim, posting a 60% true shooting percentage this season. Against a veteran in Garcia, can Queen show why he is one of the best big men in the league?
Minnesota vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
The betting market can’t seem to get to the bottom of Minnesota’s rating yet as the Gophers are a ghastly 2-12-2 against the spread this season, but I will grab the points on Monday night.
The Gophers were a 13-point underdog at Wisconsin in a game that was rarely competitive and resulted in a 21-point Minnesota defeat. However, I can’t continue to adjust the Gophers down to this spread with a worse Maryland team.
Further, Maryland is owed a ton of shooting regression, about .05 points per possession, according to ShotQuality. The Terps have been shooting at an incredibly high rate on specifically guarded jump shots. The group is shooting 35% from deep in Big Ten play while Minnesota is allowing teams to shoot 38% from beyond the arc despite allowing a bottombottom-third third three-point rate.
Maryland’s three-point rate is 15th in Big Ten play, so this is an interior-centric offense, but the Minnesota defense is strong at defending around the rim, ranking 98th in the country in near-rim field goal percentage allowed according to Haslametrics.
I’m going to plug my nose and take the points with the Gophers.
PICK: Minnesota +15.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
