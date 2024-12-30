Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Duke's Mayo Bowl
The Duke’s Mayo Bowl helps close out bowl season with two teams trying to cap its season in style by dousing the winning coach in tons of mayonnaise.
One of the great college football traditions occurs at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and there will be plenty of intrigue around this one between Minnesota and Virginia Tech. While the Hokies fell short of lofty expectations this season, with injuries playing a big role, the team will try to pull a bowl season upset against a Minnesota team that emerged in the upper half of the Big Ten this season.
The Golden Gophers are a considerable favorite in this one, can the team take care of business and wrap up a strong season covered in mayo?
Here’s our betting preview.
Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Minnesota: -6.5 (-110)
- Virginia Tech: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Minnesota: -235
- Virginia Tech: +190
Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Friday, January 3rd
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Minnesota Record: 7-5
- Virginia Tech Record: 6-6
Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech Key Players to Watch
Minnesota
Max Brosmer: The New Hampshire transfer had a strong season with the Gophers, posting a 66% completion percentage with only five interceptions to go with 2,617 yards and 17 passing touchdowns. Minnesota’s offense was efficient, ranking 38th in passing success rate with Brosmer keeping the offense on schedule.
Virginia Tech
Pop Watson: The freshman is expected to start in this one with Kyron Drones listed as doubtful. The 5’11” signal-caller thrived in his first start against Virginia in the regular season finale, passing for 254 yards and adding another 48 on the ground for two total touchdowns.
Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick
Virginia Tech fell short of expectations in 2024, and while injuries played a part, the team was vastly overrated in the eyes of preseason prognosticators.
While the team snagged a bowl berth in the regular season finale, I believe the team will struggle against Minnesota with a host of opt-outs on the Hokies' side and a limited offense.
Drones is the big name that will miss this game at quarterback, but the two will be down a pair of starting pass catchers in Da’Quan Felton and Jaylin Lane as well as the team’s two best defensive linemen in Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles, among others.
Warren showed some upside in the team’s win against a listless Virginia team, but this should be a step up in class for the freshman against a sturdy Minnesota defense that is top 20 in EPA/Play and able to force turnovers against an inexperienced quarterback (30th in turnovers gained).
Meanwhile, the Virginia Tech defense has been boom-or-bust this season, ranking top 15 in sacks, but has struggled to get off the field on third downs and contain explosive passes. With several starters slated to miss this one on that side of the ball, I expect the consistent Minnesota offense to move the chains with relative ease and generate far more scoring opportunities.
P.J. Fleck is 4-1 against the spread in bowl games, and with far more firepower on his side, I like the Gophers to cover the modest spread and celebrate with some mayo after the game.
PICK: Minnesota -6.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
