Mirra Andreeva vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction, Odds and Pick for French Open Quarterfinal
Aryna Sabalenka has been the most impressive women’s tennis player across the balance of the calendar year this season in Grand Slams.
The No. 2 player in the world hasn’t dropped a set in Grand Slam play this year, and will look to cruise past Mirra Andreeva, the No. 38 player in the world at just 17 years old, en route to a second straight French Open semifinals.
Sabalenka is a massive favorite to advance, but is there a better way to bet on this match at Roland-Garros to kick off quarterfinal action on the women’s side?
Mirra Andreeva vs. Aryna Sabalenka Odds Spread and Total
Mirra Andreeva vs. Aryna Sabalenka Odds Spread and Total
Spread
- Andreeva: +4.5 (+106)
- Sabalenka: -4.5 (-138)
Moneyline
- Andreeva: +315
- Sabalenka: -410
Total: 20.5 (Over -110/Under -122)

Mirra Andreeva vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Pick
Andreeva deserves a ton of praise for making it the quarterfinals after making it to the third round last year. Andreeva is one of the rising talents on tour, but has struggled to advance past this stage in tournament play, losing all three matches at this stage this season.
It doesn’t help that the 17-year-old will face arguably the most powerful player on tour at the moment in Sabalenka, who has made quick work of her opponents en route to the quarters. This matchup hasn’t worked out for Andreeva either, losing both official matches to Sabalenka, both of which came at Madrid over the past two years, dropping both in straight sets.
While Andreeva continues to improve, Sabalenka has proven to be at her best of late, and I see her making quick work of her opponent in this one as well.
Looking at the odds above, I’d prefer to go for the game spread in hopes that Sabalenka can take control of at least one set given that Andreeva has been facing plenty of break points but has been on the right side of some variance. Sabalenka is a massive jump in class and Andreeva may not have the level to match it. She has saved 19 of 32 break points this season (59%).
Lay the games with Sabalenka as she makes her second consecutive semis at Roland-Garros.
PICK: Sabalenka -4.5 (-138)
