Mirra Andreeva vs. Emma Navarro Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 4
Two of the top-10 players on the women’s side at Wimbledon will face off in a Round 4 (or Round of 16) clash on Monday morning.
No. 7 Mirra Andreeva will take on No. 10 Emma Navarro with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line, and the odds for this match are pretty tight.
Andreeva, the 18-year-old sensation, is favored (-175) to advance to the quarters for the first time at Wimbledon in her career. However, Navarro won’t be an easy out, as she made the quarters in 2024 and has dropped just one set so far in 2025.
Let’s break down the odds, each player’s path to Round 4 and my prediction for this crucial match on Monday.
Mirra Andreeva vs. Emma Navarro Odds
Moneyline
- Mirra Andreeva: -175
- Emma Navarro: +135
Total
- 22.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Mirra Andreeva vs. Emma Navarro How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 7
- Time: 10:30 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Mirra Andreeva: How Did They Get Here
Andreeva is playing in her third Wimbledon, and the 18-year-old has been absolutely dominant in 2025.
She won each of her first three matches in straight sets, beating American Hailey Baptiste 6-1, 6-3 in the third round at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Prior to 2025, Andreeva had a fourth-round loss and a first-round loss at Wimbledon in the last two years. She has faced Navarro one time in her career, beating her in straight sets in the Round of 64 in Cincinnati in 2024.
Emma Navarro: How Did They Get Here
The American has been impressive at Wimbledon for the second straight year, winning six of the seven sets that she’s played.
In the third round, Navarro dropped her first set against world No. 17 Barbora Krejčíková, but she rebounded to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
After a first-round exit at Wimbledon in 2023, Navarro made the quarterfinals in 2024 and is aiming to get back there in 2025.
Mirra Andreeva vs. Emma Navarro Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the odds, Andreeva has an implied probability of 63.64 percent to advance to the quarters for the first time ever at Wimbledon.
While Navarro has slightly more success in her career at Wimbledon, it feels like Andreeva has been building to this moment. After a first-round exit at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club last year, Andreeva has a fourth-round finish at the Australian Open and quarterfinal appearance at the French Open in 2025.
While Navarro was pretty dominant in her first two matches at Wimbledon, she may not be able to afford a first-set loss against Andreeva. In their meeting in 2024, Andreeva won 6-2, 6-2 to advance into the Round of 32 at Cincinnati.
I think she’s a rightful favorite in this rematch on Monday.
Pick: Mirra Andreeva to Win (-175 at DraftKings)
