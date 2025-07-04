Mirra Andreeva vs. Hailey Baptiste Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3 (
Mirra Andreeva is playing some of the best tennis of her young career, defeating her first two opponents in straight sets. Now, she'll face a notch up in competition in Hailey Baptiste.
Still, oddsmakers have complete faith in Andreeva continuing her run, winning her third-round match, and advancing to the fourth round at the tournament for the first time in her career. Let's take a look at the betting odds and my prediction.
Mirra Andreeva vs. Hailey Baptiste Odds
Moneyline
- Mirra Andreeva -300
- Hailey Baptiste +230
Total Games
- 21.5 (Over -125/Under -110)
Mirra Andreeva vs. Hailey Baptiste How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Time: 8:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Mirra Andreeva: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
The 18-year-old has a chance to make the deepest run she's made at a grand slam so far in her young career. She has made it to the semifinal in both the Australian Open and the French Open. She has already bested her best finish at Wimbledon after failing to make it past the opening round last year. The No. 7 seed took down Mayar Sherif in the opening round and then followed it up with a win against Lucia Bronzetti in the second round.
Hailey Baptiste: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Hailey Baptiste has already made it as far as she ever has at Wimbledon in her young career. She failed to make it past the qualifying rounds last year, so a third-round appearance is by far her best performance.
She defeated Sorana Cirstea in the opening round and then followed it up with a win against Victoria Mboko in the second round.
Mirra Andreeva vs. Hailey Baptiste: Prediction and What the Odds Say
At -300 odds, Andreeva has an implied probability of 75% of winning the match and advancing to the fourth round. This will be the first time that these two players will face each other in their professional careers.
I'm going to get aggressive in this spot and back Andreeva to not just win, but to win in straight sets as well. Andreeva is clearly ready to take the next step in her career and blew past both of her first opponents. She'll eventually run into a level of competition she's not quite ready for, but Baptiste isn't the one to do it.
Pick: Andreeva Win in Straight Sets (-105) via DraftKings
