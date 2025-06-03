Mirra Andreeva vs. Lois Boisson Odds for French Open Quarterfinals (Andreeva is Biggest Favorite of Quarterfinals)
The only unseeded woman to advance to the quarterfinals of the French Open is Lois Boisson, who is the 361st-ranked women's tennis player in the world. She took down No. 3-ranked Jessica Pegula in the biggest upset of the tournament.
She is the lowest ranked woman to reach the Roland Garros quarterfinal in the past 40 years.
Unfortunately for her, she has an extremely tough matchup in Mirra Andreeva awaiting her in the quarterfinals. Let's take a look at the odds and everything you need to know to bet on this Wednesday's match.
Mirra Andreeva vs. Lois Boisson Odds
- Mirra Andreeva -800
- Lois Boisson +600
Mirra Andreeva vs. Lois Boisson How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
- Time: TBD
- How to Watch (TV): TBS/truTV
Mirra Andreeva: How Did They Get Here?
Mirra Andreeva has yet to drop a set in the French Open, and only one set has gone to a tiebreak. Along the way, she has defeated No. 32 Yulia Putintseva and No. 17 Daria Kasatkina.
The 18-year-old is looking to make her mark in the tennis world, but she's already advanced to the French Open semifinals once, doing so at last year's tournament, eventually losing to Jasmine Paolini.
Andreeva already has two tournament wins this year, winning the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and the BNP Paribas Open.
Lois Boisson: How Did They Get Here?
Lois Boisson is the lowest-ranked woman to make the French Open quarterfinal in 40 years. She did it by upsetting both No. 24 Elise Mertens and No. 3 Jessica Pegula. This is already the best grand slam result for her in her career.
All eyes in France will be on Boisson as she attempts to continue one of the best underdog stories the tournament has seen.
Mirra Andreeva vs. Lois Boisson: What the Odds Say
Mirra Andreeva is set as the significant favorite at -800 odds. Translated to implied probability, she has an implied probability of 88.89% of beating Boisson and advancing to the semifinals.
These two have never faced each other in a match.
