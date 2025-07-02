Mirra Andreeva vs. Lucia Bronzetti Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 2 (Andreeva Will Crush Bronzetti)
With plenty of top seeds already being eliminated in the first two rounds of Wimbledon, Mirra Andreeva is all of a sudden one of the top five contenders to win the tournament. She's listed fifth on the odds list as of writing this article at +1200 to win it all.
To go on a run, she'll need to get past Lucia Bronzetti in the second round. With that being said, Andreeva can take comfort in the fact that she's a massive favorite in this Thursday's match.
Let's dive into the odds and my prediction.
Mirra Andreeva vs. Lucia Bronzetti Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Moneyline
- Mirra Andreeva -1400
- Lucia Bronzetti +900
Total Games
- 18.5 (Over -105/Under -130)
Mirra Andreeva vs. Lucia Bronzetti How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Time: 8:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Mirra Andreeva: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
The 18-year-old has a chance to make the deepest run she's made at a grand slam so far in her young career. She has made it to the semifinal in both the Australian Open and the French Open. She has already bested her best finish at Wimbledon after failing to make it past the opening round last year. The No. 7 seed took down Mayar Sherif in the opening round.
Lucia Bronzetti: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
The 26-year-old has finally made it past the first round at Wimbledon after suffering an opening-round loss in three straight years. She defeated Jil Teichmann in the opening round, beating her in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5.
Mirra Andreeva vs. Lucia Bronzetti: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Andreeva is a massive favorite in this match at -1400. If you translate those odds to implied probability, there's a 93.33% chance she wins this match.
This will be the first match between these two tennis players, but it's clear that Andreeva, even at just 18 years old, is the superior player. Bronzetti won her first match in straight sets, but she still gave up nine games to Teichmann. Now, she has a significant step up in competition against Andreeva.
If you don't want to lay the big price on Andreeva, but you think it'll be a lopsided affair, consider the UNDER 18.5 Games at -130. The UNDER cashed in her first match, and I expect it to win again in Round 2.
Pick: UNDER 18.5 Games (-130) via DraftKings
