Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 7
SEC upstarts Mississippi State and Vanderbilt meet in Nashville on Tuesday night in SEC action.
The Commodores have been a pleasant surprise in the loaded SEC this season under first year head coach Mark Byington and will look to score a mild home upset against a talented Mississippi State team that has shown a ton of improvement on the offensive side of the floor.
What’s the best bet in this one? We have you covered below!
Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mississippi State: -2.5 (-105)
- Vanderbilt: +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Mississippi State: -128
- Vanderbilt: +112
Total: 142.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 7
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Mississippi State Record: 13-1
- Vanderbilt Record: 13-1
Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Key Players to Watch
Mississippi State
Josh Hubbard: The sophomore guard has improved his numbers across the board this season. He is averaging nearly 18 points and upping his assist number to above three while shooting better from the field and from beyond the arc.
Vanderbilt
AJ Hoggard: The Michigan State transfer has led a resurgent Vanderbilt team to elite ball handling marks and a much improved offense. While he is putting up similar numbers to his time at Michigan State, Hoggard’s jump to the SEC has led to a ton of success for this new look Commodores roster.
Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
Both teams present interesting tests against one another as both have showcased elite ball handling – each inside the top 11 nationally in turnover rate – while also pressuring the rock at a high level – each inside the top 50 in turnover rate on defense.
However, it’s the shot diet of each team that makes me concerned. Mississippi State does a great job of closing off the interior for opponents, forcing teams to shoot at a a 40% clip from beyond the arc. The Commodores are an elite two-point shooting team, boasting a near-60% two-point percentage this season, ninth in the nation.
Against a bruising Mississippi State team, the ‘Dores may struggle to hold up and get the shots its thrives at and also generate second chances.
Meanwhile, the Commodores funnel teams to the rim, which is what Mississippi State prefers to do, top 50 in two-point percentage while also cleaning up 36% of available offensive rebounds.
Both defenses have done a fine job at limiting transition opportunities, and I believe that we see each defense win out in this one with its ball pressure proving to provide some resistance.
I’ll side with the under in this one with some increased competition leading to some shaky defense.
PICK: UNDER 142.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.