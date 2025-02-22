Missouri vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, Feb. 22
Missouri has been arguably the hottest team in the country for the past month, and will take its heater on the road to face Arkansas.
The Tigers are surging up all rankings while Arkansas is quietly enjoying a late season push over the past month as well as it tries to play themselves in the NCAA Tournament picture. A win against a scorching Missouri team would go a long way for first year head coach John Calipari.
Here’s how to bet on Saturday night’s SEC showdown.
Missouri vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Missouri: -1.5 (-106)
- Arkansas: +1.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Missouri: -115
- Arkansas: -104
Total: 148.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Missouri vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Missouri Record: 20-6
- Arkansas Record: 15-11
Missouri vs. Arkansas Best Prop Bets
Missouri
Caleb Grill UNDER 12.5 Points (-110)
Grill has been a massive addition to the Missouri offense as the team’s premier three-point shooter, but this matchup doesn’t suit him as well as Arkansas has been doing a fine job of running teams off the three-point line and using its length on the perimeter to limit quality three-point chances.
Grill has taken three times as many three-point shots than two-point shots, and this matchup can see a lessened role for him, so I’ll back him to go slightly under his season average, which is 13 points per game.
Arkansas
Zvonimir Ivisic OVER 11.5 Points (-115)
I’m going to go back to the well on the volatile Ivisic to go over his points prop after he was shut down against Auburn earlier this week on the road, scoring zero points in 30 minutes of action.
However, that’s as tough a matchup as they come in the SEC against the Tigers, but against MIssouri this one should suit him far better.
The Kentucky transfer has proven he can hang on the floor after being in and out of the rotation for much of this season, going over this mark in the three games prior as well as four of the last five, all while playing at least 20 minutes.
Missouri doesn’t have the length around the rim to contain the 7’2” sophomore, but also Ivisic can stretch the defense out with his elite shooting, he’s a 41% three-point shooter on a healthy rate.
Missouri vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
Following an impressive win at home against Alabama in which the team scored 110 points, I believe we see the Tigers come back to Earth on Saturday night against an elite Arkansas defense.
The Razorbacks have been playing sound basketball since the loss of star freshman Boogie Fland for the season, who has missed the last eight games. Since then, Arkansas ranks as the seventh best defense in the country, per Bart Torvik with an elite perimeter defense and national average turnover rate and rebounding percentage.
However, in that time Missouri is second in Bart Torvik’s overall efficiency metrics behind what has been the best offense in the country.
What gives in this one?
I’m going to side with the defense of Arkansas keeping this game to a relatively lower scoring game than this total indicates.
The first meeting stayed just under the total of 149.5 with Missouri winning 83-65 on its home floor. This was the last game of Fland’s season, who was playing through a thumb injury during the game. Since then, the Hogs have leaned into its defensive mindset and have vastly improved on that side of the floor.
After the Tigers shot 47% from beyond the arc in that one, I’m willing to bank on a shakier showing on the road against an in-form Arkansas team.
However, I’m not sure if I can get to the Razorbacks on the side given the state of its offense that is 15th in SEC in effective field goal percentage and isn’t a threat to generate second chances, ranking 13th in SEC offensive rebounding rate.
Instead, I’ll side with the under in what may turn into a thrilling defensive minded affair.
PICK: UNDER 148.5 (-114, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
