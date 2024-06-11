MLB Best Bets: Plus-Money Player Props to Target for Cardinals vs. Pirates (Back Paul Skenes and Rowdy Tellez)
The St. Louis Cardinals (31-33) host the PIttsburgh Pirates (31-34) tonight at Busch Stadium with rookie sensation Paul Skenes on the mound for the Pirates.
Here are two player props to target in plus-money tonight.
MLB Best Bets Today
Paul Skenes over 7.5 strikeouts (+110) at DraftKings
If you are an MLB fan, you are obligated to always take the over on Paul Skenes K props.
I kid. Sort of.
No pitcher’s debut season has been this hyped since Stephen Strasburg in 2010, and so far Skenes has (mostly) lived up to the hype.
Skenes struck out eight Dodgers in his most recent outing, also securing the win for the Bucs. If Skenes can K eight Dodgers, I am happy to grab plus-money for him to tally eight punch-outs vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Cardinals have a 23.7% K-rate vs. righties this season -- the 10th highest rate in MLB.
Skenes has exceeded this prop in three of five games started this year and he’s striking batters out at a rate of 12.67 per nine innings. If he makes it through six innings, he easily exceeds this mark.
Rowdy Tellez over 1.5 Hits +Runs + RBI (+105) at DraftKings
I know, I know. Tellez has been awful this year, but hear me out.
Not only does Tellez tear the cover off the ball (his max exit velocity in the top 2% of MLB), he’s been heating up lately.
In June, Tellez is hitting .529 with seven RBI and a 1.461 OPS. He has hits in six of his last seven games, and he has exceeded this prop in five of those seven.
Not only that, but Tellez has good career stats vs. Miles Mikolas.
In 18 career at-bats vs. Mikolas, Tellez is batting .333 and has a 1.091 OPS. Take advantage of the value for Tellez tonight.
