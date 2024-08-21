Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet on Mets, Diamondbacks Offense and Logan Webb Prop on Wednesday)
Who doesn’t love some afternoon baseball?
The New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles kick off today’s action at 1:10 p.m. EST, and I have a play for the winner in that game as part of today’s MLB Best Bets.
Not only do we make that pick, but there are two pitchers to target in the prop market as well on Aug. 21.
San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb has a dream matchup against the Chicago White Sox, and I expect him to build on a four-start streak of lights out performances.
Let’s dive into today’s MLB best bets with all 30 teams in action.
MLB Best Bets Today for Wednesday, Aug. 21
- New York Mets Moneyline (-130) vs. Baltimore Orioles
- Logan Webb to Record a Win (-105)
- Robbery Munoz OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-140)
New York Mets Moneyline (-130) vs. Baltimore Orioles
The Mets are playing the rubber match of their three-game set with the Orioles on Wednesday, and they find themselves as slight favorites at home.
I’m kind of shocked that the Mets are available at this price, especially since Cole Irvin (4.85 ERA) is making his first appearance of the month for the O’s. Irvin has seen his ERA rise by two runs since June, and I can’t get behind him against a New York team that ranks No. 5 in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching.
Meanwhile, Manaea has thrown seven or more innings in three of his last four starts, posting a 2.61 ERA over his last 10 outings. Not only that, but the Mets are a dominant 16-8 straight up when he’s on the mound this season.
I expect New York to build on that on Wednesday.
Logan Webb to Record a Win (-105)
There are many ways to bet on Logan Webb in this game, but I’m simply going to take him to earn his 12th win of the season on Wednesday against Chicago.
The Giants are 13-13 in Webb’s starts, but he’s earned the win in 11 of the 13 wins. That’s a pretty great percentage, and a lot of it has to do with how deep he works into games. Webb has thrown seven or more innings in half of his starts this season, an insane floor to have for this prop – especially if he’s in the lead.
At home, Webb has a 2.26 ERA across 12 starts, and he’s allowed just two runs over his last four outings (29.1 innings of work).
I expect him to shut down the league’s worst offense on Wednesday.
Robbery Munoz OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-140)
Miami Marlins youngster Roddery Munoz comes into Wednesday’s matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks sporting a 5.88 ERA, and Arizona has been on fire on offense as of late, ranking No. 3 in the league in OPS over the last 15 days.
Overall, the D-Backs are No. 5 in OPS and first in the league in runs per game (5.26) this season.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see them tee off on Munoz, who has allowed at least three earned runs in three straight starts and nine of his 16 outings in 2024.
