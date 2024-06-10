Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet Yordan Alvarez and Spencer Arrighetti Props at Plus-Money Tonight)
The San Francisco Giants (32-24) host the Houston Astros (34-36) tonight at Oracle Park in one of seven games on a shortened Monday night slate.
Here are a couple of plus-money player props to target in tonight’s matchup.
MLB Best Bets Today
Yordan Alvarez over 1.5 total bases (+115) at DraftKings
I love this prop in plus money for Yordan Alvarez who has been blistering the ball lately.
Alvarez’s 116.8 max exit velocity ranks sixth in MLB, and he’s hitting .433 with four home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.495 OPS in June.
Another fun fact about Alvarez? Despite being a lefty himself, Alvarez hits lefties even better than righties. That should spell success for Alvarez vs. lefty Kyle Harrison, whose 34.9% hard-hit rate is the fifth-highest among qualified starters and whose max exit velocity allowed is in the bottom 6% of the league.
Spencer Arighetti over 5.5 K (+115) at DraftKings
Spencer Arighetti’s ERA is not impressive, but his strikeout rate is. Arighetti is striking batters out at nearly 11 per nine innings this season.
Arrighetti was lifted from his last start due to being hit in the calf by a comebacker, but he is expected to be at full strength tonight.
The Astros just used Ryan Pressly, Rafael Montero, and Bryan Abreu on consecutive days (Saturday and Sunday vs. the Angels), and manager Joe Espada will need his rookie to go as deep as possible into this game.
Arrighetti has exceeded this prop in five of his 10 starts this year.
