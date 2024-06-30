Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Brewers, Padres and Garrett Crochet Among Best Bets)
Looking to wager on the Major League Baseball action on Sunday?
Well, we have all 30 MLB teams in action with the first game starting at 11:35 a.m. EST between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves and the final game coming on Sunday Night Baseball between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.
There are several ways to bet on these matchups, but I’ve narrowed it down to my favorite three bets across this 15-game slate. Let’s break them down!
MLB Best Bets Today
- Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-180) vs. Chicago Cubs
- Garrett Crochet OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-160)
- San Diego Padres Moneyline (+102) vs. Boston Red Sox
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-180) vs. Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs are an automatic fade when Kyle Hendricks is on the mound this season.
The veteran has a brutal 6.87 ERA, and the Cubs are 3-11 straight up in his 14 outings. He’s pitched better this month, but three of those outings have come out of the bullpen. When Hendricks starts, his ERA is 8.10 and he has a 1.61 WHIP.
Meanwhile, the Brewers are 11-5 when ace Freddy Peralta is on the mound and he's posted a much better 4.03 ERA and 3.53 FIP this season. Peralta has not beaten the Cubs in two starts against them, but he should outduel Hendricks on Sunday.
Garrett Crochet OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-160)
Lefty Garrett Crochet has been terrific in 2024, posting a 3.05 ERA, 2.54 FIP and leading the lowly Chicago White Sox to a 7-10 record in his 17 starts – shocking since the White Sox have just 24 wins all season.
Crochet has a favorable matchup against the 27-win Colorado Rockies, and I think he can get through six innings on Sunday.
Over his last seven outings, Crochet has cleared 17.5 outs six times, finishing with exactly 17 in his last outing. Colorado shouldn’t score enough to chase Crochet from this game early, and Chicago has let him clear 100 pitches in two outings already this month.
I expect to see six plus innings – and likely a quality start – from Chicago’s ace on Sunday.
San Diego Padres Moneyline (+102) vs. Boston Red Sox
Since May 17, San Diego Padres knuckleballer Matt Waldron has been lights out.
Over the course of eight starts, he has a 1.80 ERA and has led the Padres to a 6-2 record. Now, he gets a shot against Josh Winckowski, who has been mainly working out of the bullpen for Boston this season. Can Boston piece together enough for a win?
I’m not sold on it, especially if Waldron shuts them down early. Given the Padres record when the knuckleballer pitches, they're worth a shot as underdogs.
