We're fresh off a 3-0 sweep in yesterday's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, cashing in on the Rangers moneyline, and the UNDER in both Padres vs. Phillies and Royals vs. Mariners.
Let's try to keep the good times rolling today. Once again, I have three bets locked in for today's slate of games. It's time to dive into them.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction
As a Blue Jays fan, it saddens me to say that I think the Yankees will avoid the sweep today. Toronto threw everything it had against New York through the first three games of the series, including in last night's roller coaster win. Now, they have little left, especially in their bullpen. Their top relievers will be unavailable, and there's a chance that Bo Bichette will be missing for the third straight game.
I also have some concerns surrounding the Jays' starter, Chris Bassitt, who has struggled a bit of late, allowing 3+ earned runs in three of his last four starts, including giving up eight earned runs in 2.0 innings pitched in his most recent start.
Pick: Yankees -125
Brewers vs. Mets Prediction
The New York Mets finally snapped their losing streak on Wednesday, but that doesn't mean their slump is over quite yet. They still rank 15th in OPS over the past 30 days and 21st in OPS over the past 14 days. Meanwhile, they're favored against the hottest bats in baseball. The Brewers have a batting average of .307 over the past two weeks while also leading the Majors in OPS in that time frame at .862.
It's also important to note that in today's battle of left-handed starters, it's the Brewers who have been more effective against lefties this season, ranking 11th in OPS vs. left-handed pitchers at .709, compared to the Mets at .673. In fact, the Mets' OPS drops from .757 against righties to .673 against lefties.
Tonight, they'll face Jose Quintana, a lefty with a 3.30 ERA. That could spell disaster for New York. I'll back Milwaukee as a road 'dog.
Pick: Brewers +136
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction
Much like the Mets, the time to fade the Diamondbacks is when they're facing a left-handed pitcher. The Diamondbacks have the best OPS in the Majors against right-handed pitchers this season at .802, but that number falls all the way to .721 when facing left-handed pitchers.
Tonight, the Diamondbacks will take on one of the better left-handed starters in baseball in Robbie Ray, who has an 8-3 record and a 2.75 ERA on the season. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks will roll with Brandon Pfaadt, whose 5.38 ERA is less than impressive.
Not to mention, this is a game between the top-ranked bullpen in baseball in the Giants (2.95 ERA), and the 27th-ranked bullpen in the Giants (5.22 ERA).
Pick: Giants -120
