Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Can Yankees Bounce Back on Wednesday? Plus Our Favorite Prop)
Wednesday, June 26 is a massive sports day with the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, but there is also plenty of afternoon baseball to dive into, starting with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays at 12:10 p.m. EST.
Every day at SI Betting, we break down our favorite props, best bets, straight up picks and home run picks in Major League Baseball.
With a loaded Wednesday slate, I’ve narrowed down two plays – one prop and one side – for June 26.
MLB Best Bets Today
- New York Yankees Moneyline (-148) vs. New York Mets
- Brady Singer UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-160)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
New York Yankees Moneyline (-148) vs. New York Mets
The New York Yankees have been struggling as of late, losing Tuesday’s matchup with the New York Mets to fall to just 3-7 in their last 10 games.
However, New York is in a prime bounce-back spot with rookie Luis Gil on the mound on Wednesday.
Gil has a 2.77 ERA on the season, and while he was rocked in his last outing against the Baltimore Orioles, he has led the Yanks to a 12-3 record in 15 starts. Plus, the youngster has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 15 outings.
The Mets are countering with Sean Manaea (4-3, 4.16 ERA), but I’m concerned about him as of late. The lefty has a 6.75 ERA in June, with the Mets going just 1-3 in his four starts. His season-long ERA has jumped from 3.63 to 4.16 in the process.
The Yankees are still one of the better offensive teams in baseball, and they scored seven runs in Tuesday’s loss. Don’t be shocked if they ride a Gil start to a win on Wednesday.
Brady Singer UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-160)
Kansas City Royals righty Brady Singer has pitched well in 2024, posting a 3.29 ERA across 15 starts.
He’s in a prime spot to build on that on Wednesday, as the Royals take on the Miami Marlins, who rank 29th in the league in OPS and runs scored this season.
Singer has just four starts all season where he’s allowed more than two earned runs, and since a rough outing on June 11 against the Yankees, he’s rebounded to allow just four runs over 11 innings of work against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers.
Miami is easily the best matchup Singer has had this month, and I expect him to find his early season form where he posted a 2.63 ERA through the first two months.
