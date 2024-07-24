Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Luis Castillo, Aaron Judge Highlight Top Bets to Make)
Wednesday’s Major League Baseball action is loaded with intriguing bets to make, but I’ve narrowed down my selections to just three.
There are several games starting this afternoon ahead of a travel day, and I’ve decided to mix things up with two player props – one for a pitcher and one for a hitter – and a run line pick on Wednesday.
MVP favorite Aaron Judge has cracked today’s plays in the Subway Series against the New York Mets, but how exactly should bettors wager on the slugger after a four-walk game on Tuesday?
Let’s break down that pick and more for Wednesday, July 24.
MLB Best Bets Today for Wednesday, July 24
- Luis Castillo UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-170)
- Texas Rangers -1.5 (-112) vs. Chicago White Sox
- Aaron Judge to Score a Run (-170)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Luis Castillo UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-170)
Seattle Mariners ace Luis Castillo will make his third start against the Los Angeles Angels in 2024, and he’s dominated them so far.
In his first start, Castillo pitched seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball, and he followed that up with six scoreless innings earlier this month. So, Castillo has pitched 13 innings allowing just six hits and zero earned runs against the Angels in 2024.
Not too bad.
I expect him to keep this offense in check again on Wednesday – especially with Mike Trout still out. The Angels are just 25th in the league in runs scored and OPS in 2024. They’re a must fade tonight.
Texas Rangers -1.5 (-112) vs. Chicago White Sox
The Texas Rangers are looking to win their fourth game in a row, and they are in a great spot to do so on Wednesday.
Texas is facing Chicago White Sox starter Chris Flexen, who has been downright awful in 2024, posting a 5.22 ERA and 1.39 WHIP. When he starts, the White Sox are 2-17 straight up and 5-14 on the run line, one of the worst marks in all of baseball. They’re 2-19 overall in the 21 games he’s appeared in.
Not only is Flexen bad, but Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi gives Texas a clear advantage in this one. He’s posted a 3.36 ERA, allowing two or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 17 outings while leading Texas to a 10-7 overall record.
I expect Texas to run away with this one and keep the awful Flexen trend rolling.
Aaron Judge to Score a Run (-170)
The New York Yankees superstar walked four times on Tuesday night, seeing very little to hit from starter Jose Quintana.
That’s led to oddsmakers setting Judge at -265 to work a walk on Wednesday, so I’m going to look at a different way to bet on him tonight.
Judge should find himself on base a few times tonight if the Mets keep pitching around him, and the MLB’s home-run leader is always a threat to go deep (and score a run) if they do decide to give him something to hit.
Judge has 76 runs already this season, posting an MLB-best .439 on-base percentage. If you’re looking to back Judge tonight, this play has a little more return on investment than a walks play.
