Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Mets, Guardians in Prime Spots to Win on Sunday)
There are several series coming to an end on Sunday in Major League Baseball, but there are two teams that I absolutely love to pick up a win to close things out strong.
Today’s MLB Best Bets feature one road to to bet (as a favorite) and one home team to take in a pick’em based on a key trend.
Let’s dive into the plays for this loaded slate right after the All-Star break.
MLB Best Bets Today for Sunday, July 21
- New York Mets Moneyline (-142) vs. Miami Marlins
- Cleveland Guardians Moneyline (-115) vs. San Diego Padres
New York Mets Moneyline (-142) vs. Miami Marlins
So far this season, the Mets have not been good when Christian Scott is on the mound (2-6 straight up), but we're not going to mess with one of the best trends in baseball, which is in play on the Miami side in this game.
Miami lefty Trevor Rogers is making his 20th appearance of the season on Sunday, and the Marlins are just 4-15 so far when he takes the mound. Rogers hasn't been great (4.72 ERA), and that makes it tough to win since the Marlins are 29th in the league in OPS.
If Scott can at least keep the Mets in this one, I have a hard time seeing Miami winning an outing with Rogers on the bump. Plus, the Mets are a solid team on the road (three games over .500) in 2024.
Cleveland Guardians Moneyline (-115) vs. San Diego Padres
This is a tough matchup to pick with two solid starters on the mound.
San Diego's Michael Kings (3.41 ERA) and Cleveland's Ben Lively (3.58 ERA) have both been winning pitchers for their respective teams, but I can’t look past Cleveland’s home record so far in 2024.
The Guardians are an insanely impressive 31-12 straight up at home, and Lively has been even better at home (2.55 ERA in six starts) than he has been overall this season.
Cleveland deserves a bet at nearly a pick’em price given how well it has played at Progressive Field.
