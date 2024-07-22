Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (NRFI Picks for Tigers vs. Guardians and Cardinals vs. Pirates)
We have a full MLB slate today and plenty of opportunities to get in on the action!
Let’s have some fun with NRFI (no runs first inning) bets. I’ve identified a few matchups to target below.
Let’s get to it!
MLB Best Bets Today for Monday, July 22
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates NRFI (-125) at DraftKings
Both of these teams are top 10 in the league when it comes to not scoring in the first inning. The Cardinals have not scored in the first inning 76% of the time this season while the Pirates have not scored 80% of the time.
What’s even better, is that the Pirates have allowed opponents to score 21% of the time in the first inning this season. The Cardinals have allowed a run 28% of the time.
The two starting pitchers are encouraging for this bet.
Mitch Keller gets the start at home, where he has been excellent this season. Keller is pitching to a 2.91 ERA at PNC park this season as opposed to 4.04 when away. In addition, across 19 first innings pitched, Keller has allowed just five runs this season, for an ERA of 2.37 and a WHIP of 1.11.
Andre Pallante will start for the Cardinals. Pallante has been better on the road, with a 3.91 ERA as opposed to 4.50 when at home, and he’s also been solid in the first inning.
In eight games started, Pallante has allowed just five hits and two earned runs during the first inning, for an ERA of 2.25 and WHIP of 1.00.
Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians NRFI (-130) at FanDuel
Even though I am not a huge fan of Carlos Carrasco, he has been fairly dependable in first innings this season, allowing just 12 hits and six earned suns across 18 innings pitched. That equates to a 3.18 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP.
The Tigers, for their part, have only scored in the first inning 30% of the time this season.
The Guardians are scoring only 27% of the time in the first inning, and today they will see Tarik Skubal. Skubal has an ERA of just 2.40 this season, and across 19 starts this year. He has allowed a mere three earned runs in the first inning.
