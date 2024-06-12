Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today Plus-Money Pitcher Strikeout Props to Target (Framber Valdez and Nick Pivetta)
Happy Hump Day! It’s a great day for an entire day of major league baseball.
If you want to get in on the action, I’ve found a couple of appealing plus-money strikeout props for you to consider: one for the afternoon and one for the evening slate.
Let’s have some fun!
MLB Best Bets Today
Framber Valdez under 4.5 K (+120) at San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants' low strikeout rate has me looking at the under on Framber's K-prop today. The Giants have a 21.3% K-rate this season, resulting in an average of eight strikeouts per game. That K-rate drops even further to 20% when they face lefties.
Framber Valdez pitched a complete game in his last outing, punching out eight Los Angeles Angels. That's likely why we're getting good plus-money today for this under, even though Framber's 63.9% ground ball rate is the highest among starters with 40+ innings pitched and he is striking out batters at just seven per nine innings.
Framber is averaging five strikeouts per game this season, so this isn't without risk, but the payout is appealing. He has gone under this prop in five of 10 starts this season.
Nick Pivetta over 5.5 K (+105) vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Am I wrong, or is Nick Pivetta consistently under-appreciated?
Pivetta is striking batters out at nearly 11 per nine, and his walk rate is among the best in the league. That strikeout rate is even better when he is pitching at Fenway. Pivetta has a K-rate of 12.23 at home this year.
Philadelphia is not a high K-rate team, striking out just 20.4% of the time vs. righties this year (eighth-best in MLB), but historically, Pivetta has struck out this Phillies lineup at a rate of 26.8%, according to Statcast.
Pivetta has exceeded this prop in five of eight starts this season, including four of his last five. I'll take the value and bet he gets to six today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.