Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Cubs-Yankees, Dodgers-Giants, Phillies-Padres)
Looking to bet on the final day of MLB action before the 2025 All-Star break?
There are a ton of great games to dive into before the break, including the series finale of the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants matchup, which features two of the best pitchers in the National League.
I have my eye on a pair of upsets, as well as one total in a late afternoon matchup between playoff hopefuls in the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres.
Let’s break down each of the plays for Sunday’s action before a short layoff of day-to-day MLB games.
MLB Best Bets for Sunday, July 13
- Chicago Cubs Moneyline (+111) vs. New York Yankees
- San Francisco Giants Moneyline (+118) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Philadelphia Phillies-San Diego Padres UNDER 7.5 (-116)
Chicago Cubs Moneyline (+111) vs. New York Yankees
Chicago Cubs ace Shota Imanaga is on the mound for Sunday’s series finale against the New York Yankees, and I think the Cubs could be in line to pull off an upset against a New York team that has lost the division lead and is just two games up on the third-place Boston Red Sox in the AL East.
Will Warren is on the mound for New York, and he has a 4.70 ERA this season despite leading New York to an 11-8 record in his outings. Warren is coming off 5.2 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners, but the start before that he was torched for 10 hits and eight runs.
Since the start of June, Warren has an ERA over 4.00, and he hasn’t pitched extremely deep into games this season, meaning we’ll see a decent amount of New York’s struggling bullpen (4.07 ERA) as well.
Chicago and New York have two of the best scoring offenses in the league this season, but I think Imanaga and the Cubs are undervalued in this game. The lefty has a 2.80 ERA this season, and he’s allowed just 10 hits in three starts since returning from the injured list.
New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games, but it is 11-17 over its last 28 games (since exactly one month ago on June 13). I lean with the Cubs as slight underdogs to enter the break on a high note.
San Francisco Giants Moneyline (+118) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
All season long, the San Francisco Giants have thrived with Robbie Ray on the mound, going 15-4 in his starts heading into Sunday’s series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers have Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound (2.77 ERA), as he aims to rebound from allowing four hits, five runs (three earned) and two walks in just 0.2 innings of work in his last start.
The Dodgers are favored in this game, but these teams are going opposite directions heading into the break. Los Angeles has dropped seven of its last 10 games while the Giants have won seven of 10 games, and Ray has been extremely reliable all season long with a 2.63 ERA.
The Giants also enter this game at nine games over .500 at home, so I would not be shocked to see them pull off an “upset” on Sunday.
Ray has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 18 of his 19 outings this season, so I like his chances of getting another win even if he gets minimal run support on Sunday.
Philadelphia Phillies-San Diego Padres UNDER 7.5 (-116)
Both the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres have starters that are in the midst of strong 2025 seasons on the mound for their series finale on Sunday.
Cristopher Sanchez (2.59 ERA) has led the Phillies to a 13-5 record in his 18 outings while Nick Pivetta (3.07 ERA) has led the Padres to a 12-6 record in his 18 starts.
These are two of the best UNDER teams in MLB – San Diego is 53-39-3 while Philly is 52-39-4 – so I’m looking to the total for Sunday’s action.
Sanchez has allowed more than three earned runs in just one of his 18 starts this season, and Pivetta has kept opponents in check as well, allowing four or more runs in just four of his 18 outings.
Plus, the Padres have the No. 2 bullpen ERA (3.20) in MLB this season. Unless one of these starters gets knocked out early, I think we’re in line for a low-scoring pitcher’s duel in this series finale.
