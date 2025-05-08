Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dodgers-D-Backs, Twins-Orioles, Jays-Angels)
Thursday’s MLB action gets underway at 1:10 p.m. EST with the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Minnesota Twins, and it also features a doubleheader between the Colorado Rockies and Detroit Tigers.
Even though this isn’t a full 15-game slate, there are still plenty of best bets to make, and I’m eyeing one of the afternoon matchups (Baltimore against Minnesota) as well as two later in the night for today’s best bets.
Can Los Angeles Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto stay hot to start the season? Will the Toronto Blue Jays snap their four-game skid?
I have picks for both of these teams and more on May 8.
MLB Best Bets for Thursday, May 8
- Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-166) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- Minnesota Twins Moneyline (-148) vs. Baltimore Orioles
- Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline (-125) vs. Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-166) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
The Dodgers are rolling right now.
They’ve won eight of their last 10 games and sit in first place in the NL West with a 25-12 record, which has led to oddsmakers setting them as home favorites in a divisional battle with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Unfortunately for Arizona, Yamamoto is on the mound, and he’s posted a 0.90 ERA in seven starts, leading the Dodgers to a 5-2 record in those games. The righty allowed just one hit over six innings in his last start, and he hasn’t allowed more than two hits or five runs in any of his seven outings in 2025.
Even for an Arizona offense that is fourth in MLB in OPS, this is a daunting matchup.
On the D-Backs’ side, Brandon Pfaadt will get the ball for the eighth time this season, and he’s coming off a rough outing against the Philadelphia Phillies where he allowed nine hits and seven runs (six earned) in a loss.
Pfaadt has a 3.79 ERA, but he ranks in just the 18th percentile in expected ERA, per Statcast. That’s going to be an issue against a Dodgers team that is No. 2 in MLB in OPS this season.
Since L.A. has such a big advantage on the mound, I’ll back it as a road favorite in this matchup. The Dodgers are one game over .500 on the road this season while the Diamondbacks are just 9-10 straight up at home.
Minnesota Twins Moneyline (-148) vs. Baltimore Orioles
The first matchup of the day is an interesting one, as the Orioles have struggled at times in Dean Kremer’s starts, going just 3-4 straight up.
Kremer enters this matchup with a 5.73 ERA, and that is after he allowed just three hits (and no runs) across seven innings in his last outing. Still, the righty ranks in just the 19th percentile in expected ERA, and he’s really struggled to generate swings and misses, ranking in the fifth percentile in strikeout percentage and second percentile in whiff percentage, per Statcast.
Meanwhile, Twins starter Bailey Ober has been lights out over his last several outings, turning around a slow start to the season. Ober allowed eight runs in 2.2 innings in his first start of 2025, but since then he’s posted a 2.00 ERA across six starts, leading the Twins to a 5-1 record in those games.
He’s also allowed just one earned run in each of his last three outings. The Twins offense has been rolling (Byron Buxton has homered in three games in a row), allowing it to win four games in a row.
I think Minnesota is a great bet as a slight favorite home on Thursday.
Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline (-125) vs. Los Angeles Angels
On Wednesday, I trusted the Toronto Blue Jays to pick up a road win against the lowly Los Angeles Angels, yet they lost their fourth game in a row instead.
Despite that, I’m going back to the well on Thursday with Toronto once again set as a road favorite in L.A.
Chris Bassitt is on the mound for the Jays, and while the team is just 3-4 in his starts, Bassitt has a 2.95 ERA and 2.91 FIP this season. He’s been done in by a Toronto bullpen that has just a 4.33 ERA in the 2025 season, losing multiple starts where he allowed one or fewer runs.
The same can be said for Angels starter Jose Soriano, as his team is just 2-5 in his outings despite an impressive 3.83 ERA. Soriano threw six scoreless innings in his last outing, yet the Angels lost that matchup 9-1.
That’s because L.A. has the No. 29 bullpen in the league (in terms of ERA), posting a 7.01 ERA with 24 homers allowed.
With Bassitt on the bump, I think the Jays finally get back on track tonight.
