Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dodgers/Padres and Cubs/Reds)
You have undoubtedly grown your bankroll with MLB's afternoon action, but there's much more baseball on tap today!
I found a couple of wagers that present value on the evening slate.
MLB Best Bets Today for Wednesday, July 31
Dodgers ML +114
Lefty Clayton Kershaw will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road tonight against Dylan Cease and the San Diego Padres. This game should be low-scoring, as oddsmakers have the total score at just seven runs.
Cease pitched his first career no-hitter in his last outing, and he has allowed no earned runs since the All-Star Break.
I'm betting he will not go as deep into this one, and often, after a no-hitter, there is some small regression.
Shohei Ohtani and Kike Hernandez both have good career numbers vs. Cease (albeit a small sample size). The Padres pen is hittable.
The Padres are in the bottom 10 in MLB in AVG, OPS, and SLG vs. left-handed pitching, so Kershaw should be able to keep them at bay before handing it over to the bullpen.
Of course, the Dodgers bullpen will need to keep it together, and they haven't been sharp lately, but I'll bet the team will be riding high after some exciting trade deadline moves.
The Dodgers have scored the fourth-most runs per game this year and are the current World Series favorites. In what should be a close game, I'll take the boys in blue at plus money.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds NRFRI (-105)
I like that we are getting almost even money for the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds not to score in the first frame.
The Cubs have only scored 22% of the time this season in the first, and the Reds will have Nick Lodolo on the mound at home. Lodolo has an ERA of 3.85 this season but 6.75 in the first inning; however, the Cubs are bottom-ten in the league vs. left-handed pitching.
Kyle Hendricks has been a train wreck since the All-Star Break; however, he has maintained his first-inning dominance all season. Hendricks has an ERA of just 1.93 in the first innings this year, allowing three runs across 14 starts. The Reds score only 27% of the time at home in the first inning.
