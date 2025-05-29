Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Braves-Phillies, Nationals-Mariners on Thursday)
Thursday’s MLB action features just five games, including a doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies after Wednesday’s contest was postponed due to inclement weather.
Despite the smaller slate, there are still a couple of best bets that I’m looking to place, especially since a few aces are on the mound.
Chris Sale and Zack Wheeler will face off in Game 2 between the Braves and Phillies and Washington Nationals lefty MacKenzie Gore will aim to build on a strong start to 2025 later in the evening against the Seattle Mariners.
Let’s break down each of these bets for Thursday’s action!
MLB Best Bets for Thursday, May 29
- Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies Game 2 UNDER 7.5 (-115)
- Washington Nationals First 5 Innings ML (-125) vs. Seattle Mariners
Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies Game 2 UNDER 7.5 (-115)
Sale and Wheeler are two of the best pitchers in baseball, and they have been even better in the month of May.
Sale has given up just four earned runs across four starts (26.1 innings of work), good for a 1.37 ERA. He’s lowered his season ERA to 3.36 after a slow start.
Wheeler, on the other hand, has a 2.42 ERA for the season and has given up just two earned runs (0.68 ERA) across 26.2 innings of work this month. He has not allowed a single run (earned or unearned) in his last three outings.
While these teams also have some solid offenses – Philly is fifth in OPS in 2025 and Atlanta is 16th – I’m buying both starters to shut things down in the early going.
Plus, Atlanta is one of the best UNDER teams (29-19-5 this season) in Major League Baseball.
Washington Nationals First 5 Innings ML (-125) vs. Seattle Mariners
With Gore on the mound on Thursday night, I’m buying the Nationals against a Seattle team that is currently in first place in the AL West.
While bettors can’t trust the Nationals’ bullpen (6.11 ERA this season), I am willing to back Washington when Gore is in the game – which will likely be through the first five innings.
This season, Gore ranks in the 97th percentile in strikeout percentage, leading MLB in K’s per nine innings. He’s also posted an impressive 3.47 ERA and 2.81 FIP.
Washington is just 4-7 in his 11 outings, but Gore has given up more than three earned runs just one time in 11 starts. On Thursday, he should have a major advantage over Seattle’s Emerson Hancock, who enters this game with a 5.95 ERA and 1.65 WHIP.
Hancock has just one outing where he’s allowed fewer than two earned runs all season long.
I’d be surprised if Washington’s offense isn’t able to get to the young righty early, and Gore should be able to keep the Mariners in check before giving way to a shoddy bullpen.
