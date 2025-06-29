Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Phillies-Braves, A’s-Yankees and Twins-Tigers)
Sunday’s Major League Baseball action features a bunch of intriguing matchups, including a Sunday Night Baseball game between Tarik Skubal’s Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins.
Skubal – the reigning AL Cy Young award winner – is aiming to build on his strong 2025 season, and the Tigers are massive favorites to pick up a win and build on their lead in the AL Central.
Meanwhile, there are a couple of totals that I’m eyeing on Sunday, including one with a trend that has spanned 16 straight games!
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best bets for Sunday’s action.
MLB Best Bets for Sunday, June 29
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves UNDER 8.5 (-115)
- Detroit Tigers -1.5 (-135) vs. Minnesota Twins
- New York Yankees-A’s UNDER 10 (-106)
Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves UNDER 8.5 (-115)
One of the better pitching matchups on Sunday will take place in Atlanta, as Spencer Strider takes the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies and lefty Ranger Suarez.
Suarez enters this start with a 2.08 ERA, allowing one of fewer earned runs in seven of his 10 starts this season and six of his last seven outings. The lefty has thrown at least seven innings in each of his last four starts, allowing just four total runs.
Meanwhile, Strider has also been pretty solid as of late, lowering his ERA from 5.40 to 4.07 over his last four outings. Strider held Philly to just one run in 4.2 innings earlier this season, and he’s given up just four runs and 10 hits over his last three outings.
The Braves are one of the best UNDER teams in MLB (45-32-5), and they rank 22nd in OPS and 24th in runs scored this season offensively.
I think we’re primed for another low-scoring affair in this series finale.
Detroit Tigers -1.5 (-135) vs. Minnesota Twins
Whenever Tarik Skubal is on the mound, the Detroit Tigers are worth a bet.
Detroit has a 10.5-game lead in the AL Central, and it should make easy work of the Minnesota Twins and Chris Paddack on Sunday night.
Paddack enters Sunday’s outing with a 4.64 ERA, and he’s allowed 18 runs (16 earned) over his last three starts. The righty has seen his ERA jump from 3.92 to 4.64 in the month of June.
Skubal is coming off an outing where he allowed four runs, but he only has three starts (out of 16) where he’s given up more than three earned runs this season. The lefty still has an insane 2.29 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in the 2025 campaign.
The Tigers are 12-4 in Skubal’s starts, and they’ve won nine of those games by two or more runs, including every start he’s made in June.
I’ll back Detroit in this series finale on Sunday.
New York Yankees-A’s UNDER 10 (-106)
The New York Yankees have hit the UNDER in 16 games in a row!
Now, oddsmakers have set the total for Sunday’s series finale against the A’s all the way up at 10, and I can’t help but look to the UNDER once again – even in a questionable pitching matchup.
Marcus Stroman (11.57 ERA) is making his first appearance in quite some time after dealing with a knee injury, and the veteran has struggled for New York in 2025. He’ll take on Luis Severion (a former Yankee), who has seen his ERA jump from 3.89 to 4.83 in June.
Through five June starts, Severino has a 7.14 ERA.
However, the Yankees and A’s are 26th (New York) and 25th (A’s) in runs scored over the last 15 days, and they have combined for just 10 runs in this series with each team getting shut out once.
If the Yankees are willing to pull Stroman early, that could help the UNDER, as New York has the sixth-best bullpen ERA in the 2025 season.
I’ll keep riding this trend on Sunday afternoon.
