Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Pirates-Cardinals, Rays-Phillies, Michael King)
Tuesday’s MLB action features 16 games, as the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Nationals will play a doubleheader after Monday's game was postponed.
There are a ton of great pitchers on the mound on May 6, including a few that I’m looking to bet on like Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes, Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler and San Diego’s Michael King.
Skenes has been great in his second MLB season, and he is facing another young arm in St. Louis’ Matthew Liberatore on Tuesday night. Could this matchup lead to a low-scoring affair?
Plus, King has a revenge matchup against his former team – the New York Yankees – and is one of my favorite prop targets for the day’s action.
Here’s a complete breakdown of my favorite bets for the MLB games tonight.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, May 6
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Pittsburgh Pirates-St. Louis Cardinals First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-175)
- Michael King OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+120)
- Philadelphia Phillies-Tampa Bay Rays NRFI (-155)
Pittsburgh Pirates-St. Louis Cardinals First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-175)
This season, Skenes has just a 2.74 ERA, and he’s been even more impressive when it comes to limiting baserunners, posting a 0.91 WHIP.
He has a tough matchup on Tuesday against a St. Louis Cardinals team that is No. 2 in MLB in batting average, but the Cardinals are just outside the top 10 in runs scored. I think that Skenes can keep the Cardinals in check and make this a low-scoring game in the early innings.
Pittsburgh’s offense has been stuck in mud all season long, ranking 27th in runs scored and 28th in OPS. So, Pittsburgh may have a tough time against Liberatore, who is off to a strong start in 2025, posting a 3.44 ERA and 2.34 FIP in his six outings.
Both Skenes and Liberatore have just one start this season where they’ve given up more than three earned runs. As long as the Pittsburgh offense continues to struggle, I think this game goes UNDER the first five innings total with Skenes on the bump.
Michael King OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+120)
San Diego Padres ace Michael King is one of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball, punching out 46 batters in 38.2 innings of work. According to Statcast, King ranks in the 86th percentile in strikeout percentage, 77th percentile in whiff percentage and 89th percentile in pitching run value.
He’s struck out at least seven batters in four of his seven starts this season, and he’s done that despite throwing less than six innings in all but one of his outings.
On Tuesday, King has a great matchup against the Yankees, who are 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game (9.06) this season.
At +120, King is a great value bet to pick up seven or more punchouts in this matchup.
Philadelphia Phillies-Tampa Bay Rays NRFI (-155)
Who doesn’t love a little no run first inning bet?
Two of the better pitchers in the league this season are on the mound on Tuesday night as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Tampa Bay Rays.
Zack Wheeler (2-1. 3.48 ERA) takes on Drew Rasmussen (1-2, 2.64 ERA), and there is an intriguing NRFI trend with Wheeler.
Through seven starts, Wheeler is a perfect 7-0 when it comes to avoiding a first inning run, allowing just one first inning hit and holding opponents to a .046 batting average in the opening frame this season.
Rasmussen hasn’t been nearly as good, as he’s put a 4.50 ERA together in the first inning.
Tampa Bay is just 21st in MLB in first inning runs per game, but the Phillies are fourth. I’m putting some faith in Rasmussen to rebound from some of his opening frame struggles to hit this bet on Tuesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.