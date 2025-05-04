Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Red Sox-Twins, Dodgers-Braves, Logan Webb)
Sunday features another MLB slate to bet on, and even though the NBA playoffs – and a Game 7 – will dominate the sports world tonight, there are some intriguing afternoon baseball matchups that will take center stage on Sunday.
Garrett Crochet and the Boston Red Sox have one of those afternoon clashes, and they could be a great bet against the Minnesota Twins.
Plus, I have a player prop pick for an NL Cy Young candidate (at least to this point in the season) and a pick for the Sunday Night Baseball clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.
Can Atlanta avoid a sweep in the series finale?
Let’s break down all of these picks for today’s Walk-Off Wagers!
MLB Best Bets for Sunday, May 4
- Boston Red Sox -1.5 (-102) vs. Minnesota Twins
- Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-135) vs. Atlanta Braves
- Logan Webb OVER 18.5 Outs Recorded (-115)
Boston Red Sox -1.5 (-102) vs. Minnesota Twins
The Red Sox have thrived in Garrett Crochet’s outings this season, and he’s the main reason why.
Not only is Boston 5-2 when the young lefty is on the mound, but four of those wins have come by two or more runs, meaning Boston would cover the run line in this matchup with Minnesota.
Crochet gives the Sox a huge advantage on Sunday, as he’s posted a 2.05 ERA and 2.60 FIP this season, ranking in the 87th percentile in hard hit percentage and 99th percentile in pitching run value.
Meanwhile, the Twins have Chis Paddack on the mound, and he’s struggled in 2025, posting a 5.60 ERA in six starts. The Twins are 0-6 in those games, and only one loss – their most recent one to Cleveland – has come by fewer than two runs.
I simply can’t trust the Twins on the road against Crochet in this pitching matchup.
Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-135) vs. Atlanta Braves
The Dodgers are favored to complete the sweep of the Braves on Sunday night, and I’m buying them with Dustin May on the bump.
May has been shaky in his last two outings, allowing 10 earned runs, but overall the Dodgers youngster has a 3.95 ERA and has led his team to a 3-2 record in five starts. The Dodgers are rolling right now, winning seven games in a row to take sole possession of first in the NL West.
On the Braves side, Bryce Elder has struggled in 2025, posting an ERA and FIP north of 5.00. He’s also given up at least three runs in four of his five outings.
That’s not going to cut it against a Dodgers team that is third in MLB in OPS, fourth in batting average and third in runs scored. Plus, Los Angeles also has a better bullpen ERA than Atlanta this season.
I’ll gladly back the Dodgers to complete the sweep as road favorites on Sunday.
Logan Webb OVER 18.5 Outs Recorded (-115)
San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb has a great matchup on Sunday against a Colorado Rockies team that is dead last in MLB in several statistical categories:
The Rockies rank:
- 30th in OPS
- 30th in batting average
- 30th in hits
- 30th in runs scored
- 26th in walks drawn
- 30th in strikeouts per game
So, Webb should be able to make quick work of Colorado in this matchup, and it should help him pitch deep into this game. So far this season, Webb has worked into the seventh inning in three starts, and he’s been lights out for the Giants, posting a 2.83 ERA and a 1.75 FIP.
He’s not going to get a better matchup than this, and the Rockies (6-27 this season) are an extreme longshot to win this game.
