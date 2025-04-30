Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees vs. Orioles, Royals vs. Rays, and More)
MLB action continues on Monday and not only are all 30 teams in action, but we also have plenty of games set to take place in the afternoon.
As always, today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers" features my top three bets, including a wager on the Yankees to upset the Orioles. Let's dive into it.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Yankees -106 vs. Orioles via FanDuel
- Royals vs. Rays UNDER 8 (-102) via BetMGM
- Athletics First 5 ML (+130) vs. Rangers via Caesars
Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction
The Yankees already lead the Majors in OPS at .833, but that number improves to .891 when facing left-handed pitchers. Tonight, they'll take on a left-handed starter in Cade Povich of the Orioles. They should have no problem racking up some runs against him.
Carlos Carrasco being on the mound will cause them concern as his 5.26 ERA so far this season is far from sparkling. If he can survive his start, the advantage switches heavily in the Yankees' favor when both teams look to their respective bullpens. The Yankees rank seventh in bullpen ERA at 3.06 while the Orioles rank 27th at 4.84.
I love the Yankees as a slight underdog in this spot.
Pick: Yankees -106
Royals vs. Rays Prediction
Drew Rasmussen has been one of the best starters to begin the MLB season. He has a strong ERA of 2.10 through his first five starts while also rocking a WHIP of 0.896. He should have no problem against a Royals lineup that ranks 29th in OPS at .614.
The Rays have been a middling offense, but they have struggled against left-handed pitchers. That could play a big role in tonight's game as they face a lefty in Noah Cameron of the Royals, who will be making his Major League debut.
Finally, when betting the UNDER, we should always look at the bullpens. They rank fifth and ninth in bullpen ERA, which means we should be in a great spot if both starting pitchers put together strong starts.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-102)
Athletics vs. Rangers Prediction
Don't discount the Athletics, who are ninth in the Majors in OPS this season, far ahead of the Rangers who come in at 15th in that stat. Luis Severino gets the start for them tonight and the veteran pitcher's 3.49 ERA makes the Athletics an interesting underdog option.
I don't trust the Athletics' bullpen, which ranks far below the Rangers', but I'm willing to take them on the First 5 Inning moneyline at +130.
Pick: Athletics First 5 ML (+130)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
