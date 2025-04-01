Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Giants-Astros, Braves-Dodgers, Michael King)
What better way to kick off the month of April than a few bets for the Major League Baseball action on Tuesday night?
26 of the league’s 30 teams are in action, and there are some great matchups to dive into for this slate:
- Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres
- Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Yankees
- Kansas City Royals vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- San Francisco Giants vs. Houston Astros
Since it’s so early in the 2025 season, there is going to be some volatility when betting on these teams. Yes, we can use last season and historical data for some picks, but there are plenty of teams with new lineups, rotations and rosters that are going to take some time to figure out.
Still, I’m taking a stab at Tuesday’s slate with a few plays. Let’s break them all down!
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, April 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- San Francisco Moneyline (-105) vs. Houston Astros
- Michael King UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)
- Will Warren UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-150)
- Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 7.5 (-102)
San Francisco Moneyline (-105) vs. Houston Astros
Through four games this season, the Houston Astros are 29th in MLB in OPS, and that’s going to be an issue against San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb.
Webb led the Giants to a win in his first start of the season, spinning five innings of three-run ball, and last season he posted an impressive 3.47 ERA and 2.95 FIP. One of the better pitchers in the National League, Webb has the advantage over Astros youngster Hayden Wesneski.
Last season, Wesneski had a 3.86 ERA, but he primarily worked out of the bullpen for the Chicago Cubs. A former sixth-round pick, Wesneski only made two starts in Spring Training, and I’m not sold on him outdueling Webb in this one.
With Houston’s offense off to a slow start, I’ll back the Giants to win this game as slight underdogs.
Michael King UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)
San Diego Padres starter Michael King has a tough matchup on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, who are averaging just 6.0 strikeouts per game this season.
King struggled in his debut this season despite a Padres win, striking out three batters and allowing three runs in just 2.2 innings of work. Against a Cleveland team that doesn’t strike out much, I think this number is a little too high for King, even though he punched out 201 batters in just over 173 innings last season.
Will Warren UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-150)
New York Yankees starter Will Warren was downright awful at the Major League level last season, posting a 10.72 ERA.
Now, he’s on the mound – and likely with a short leash – against an Arizona Diamondbacks team that is averaging just 6.0 strikeouts per game this season.
I don’t trust that Warren works far into this game since he’s struggled to keep runners off the bases in MLB, and asking him to get five K’s suggests that he pushes five innings of work on Tuesday. He’s an easy fade in a tough matchup.
Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 7.5 (-102)
The Atlanta Braves’ nightmare start to the season continued on Monday night with a 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Atlanta is 0-5, and it has scored just eight runs in those games, including just one run over its last three games.
That’s made the Braves an elite UNDER bet, especially since they are 28th in MLB in OPS so far this season.
The Braves will face Dustin May on Tuesday, but I like the UNDER in this game even more because Chris Sale is making his second start of the year for Atlanta.
Sale, the reigning NL Cy Young, allowed three runs in five innings in his first start of 2025, but he was lights out last season, posting an MLB-best 2.38 ERA.
With Atlanta’s bats struggling to wake up – and Jurickson Profar now suspended for the next 80 games – I’ll bet on another low-scoring game on Tuesday.
