Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Kristian Campbell, Reds-Brewers, Yankees Starter)
Thursday’s Major League Baseball action features an abbreviated slate for the first time this season, as only 10 teams are in action ahead of the weekend.
The Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles in some afternoon baseball and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:05 p.m. EST as well.
Two playoff contenders, the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks, wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night, as New York is aiming to avoid the sweep after dropping Tuesday and Wednesday’s contests.
Even with so few games, there are still plenty of ways to bet on the MLB action tonight. Here’s a breakdown of my favorite plays, including a prop bet for Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell.
MLB Best Bets for Thursday, April 3
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Cincinnati Reds Moneyline (-102) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- Kristian Campbell OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+155)
- Carlos Carrasco UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-135)
Cincinnati Reds Moneyline (-102) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
The Cincinnati Reds are off to just a 2-4 start in the 2025 season, but I think they have a favorable matchup on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Cincinnati has lefty Nick Lodolo on the mound in this one, and it won his first start after he gave up just two runs in six innings of work against the San Francisco Giants. On Thursday, Lodolo gets a crack at a Brewers team that hasn’t exactly been great from a pitching standpoint, posting an MLB-worst 7.81 ERA.
One of the pitchers that has struggled for the Brew Crew is today’s starter – Nestor Cortes. The lefty was rocked by his former team – the New York Yankees – in his season debut, allowing six hits, eight runs, five walks and five homers across just two innings of work.
This continued a disturbing trend for Cortes, as he pitched to a 4.97 ERA in 2023 and a 3.77 ERA in 2024 – but allowed 24 homers in the 2024 season.
I believe Lodolo gives the Reds a major edge in this game, so I’ll gladly back them on the moneyline as underdogs.
Kristian Campbell OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+155)
Red Sox rookie infielder Kristian Campbell is off to a great start to his MLB career, and the franchise has already awarded him with an eight-year contract extension.
Campbell is hitting .400/.500/.750 through his first six games, putting together three multi-hit games in the process.
The rookie has also hit for some power, slugging one homer and four doubles so far in 2025. That puts him in a great spot to clear hit total bases prop on Thursday, as he’s set at plus money (+155) to pick up two total bases.
Campbell has at least two total bases in four games already this season.
Carlos Carrasco UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-135)
New York Yankees righty Carlos Carrasco did not have an inspiring debut with the franchise, tossing two innings of five-hit, three-run ball in a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Now, Carrasco takes the mound against a tough Arizona Diamondbacks lineup that doesn’t strike out much this season. The D-Backs are averaging just 6.83 strikeouts per game – the third-fewest in MLB.
Carrasco did pick up two K’s in his two innings of work in his season debut, but it’s pretty clear the Yankees won’t have a long leash for the veteran right-hander. That, coupled with the fact that Arizona doesn’t strike out much, makes him extremely tough to trust in this market.
There’s a reason oddsmakers are setting Carrasco at plus money to record four or more K’s on Thursday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
