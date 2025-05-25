Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mets-Dodgers, Phillies-A’s, Rockies Starter)
Who doesn’t love a loaded Sunday slate of Major League Baseball?
On May 25, there are a bunch of games to bet on, including a marquee Sunday Night Baseball clash between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. The winner of Sunday’s contest will take the series.
In addition to that, there is one pitcher that I have been fading all season long that is worth a look again on Sunday against one of the best offenses in baseball in the New York Yankees.
As you enjoy this holiday weekend, why not win a few MLB bets in the process?
Here’s where I’m leaning for Sunday’s 15-game slate.
MLB Best Bets for Sunday, May 25
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- New York Mets Moneyline (-130) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (-180) vs. A’s
- Antonio Senzatela OVER 6.5 Hits Allowed (-160)
New York Mets Moneyline (-130) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
The Mets and Dodgers are playing the rubber match of a three-game set, and New York is favored at home with Kodai Senga on the mound.
This season, Senga has a 1.43 ERA, but New York is shockingly just 5-4 in his nine outings. Still, Senga gives the Mets a massive edge over the Dodgers and starter Landon Knack, who has a 6.17 ERA and has allowed four or more runs in three of his six outings.
Knack enters this game in just the first percentile in MLB in hard hit percentage and the 14th percentile in expected ERA. That won’t get it done against a New York lineup that is ninth in MLB this season in OPS.
The Mets are also an elite team at home, going 18-6 at Citi Field in 2025. I’ll gladly back them to extend that record with Senga on the bump tonight,.
Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (-180) vs. A’s
The A’s have dropped 11 games in a row to fall into last place in the AL West, and they have a tough task ahead of them on Sunday against the surging Philadelphia Phillies.
Philly is in first place in the NL East and has won nine games in a row, including back-to-back games to open this series.
Despite that, the Phillies are just -180 favorites with lefty Jesus Luzardo on the bump in the series finale.
Luzardo has been terrific in 2025, leading the Phils to a 8-2 record in his 10 starts while posting a 1.95 ERA. He has yet to allow more than three runs in a single start and ranks in the 78th percentile in expected ERA this season.
The A’s will counter with Gunnar Hoglund on the mound, and the righty has a 5.06 ERA across four outings.
While Hoglund only allowed three runs across his first two outings this season, he’s given up nine over his last two.
I can’t trust this sputtering A’s team to win the series finale given this pitching matchup.
Antonio Senzatela OVER 6.5 Hits Allowed (-160)
All season long, Colorado Rockies righty Antonio Senzatela has been a must-fade for several reasons.
In 2025, Senzatela has given up 84 hits in just 49.2 innings of work, posting a shocking 1.97 WHIP.
He’s allowed seven or more hits in nine of his 10 starts, and his ERA sits at a brutal 6.34 this season.
Now, Senzatela has to face one of the best offenses in baseball, as the New York Yankees rank first in OPs, third in batting average, third in runs scored and seventh in hits. New York put up a huge offensive game against this weak Rockies pitching staff on Saturday, and I expect it to crush Senzatela on Sunday.
This season, Senzatela is allowing an expected batting average against of .339 – per Statcast – which ranks in the first percentile amongst all MLB pitchers.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.