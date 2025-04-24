Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Nationals-Orioles, Rays-Diamondbacks on Thursday)
Thursday’s MLB action features a shortened slate of nine games, including a doubleheader between the Colorado Rockies and the Kansas City Royals.
There are four afternoon starts on Thursday as well, giving bettors a chance to cash in on the MLB action all day long.
I’m targeting picks in the Seattle Mariners-Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals-Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays-Arizona Diamondbacks matchups for this smaller slate, as I’m targeting a few pitchers that have gotten off to strong starts in 2025.
Here’s a complete breakdown of every bet for April 24.
MLB Best Bets for Thursday, April 24
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Seattle Mariners-Boston Red Sox UNDER 8 (-102)
- Washington Nationals First 5 Innings Moneyline (-120) vs. Baltimore Orioles
- Tampa Bay Rays-Arizona Diamondbacks UNDER 8 (-118)
Seattle Mariners-Boston Red Sox UNDER 8 (-102)
The Mariners and Red Sox have a great pitching matchup on Thursday afternoon, as they wrap up a three-game slate.
Bryan Woo (3.12 ERA) is on the mound for Seattle against Boston’s Garrett Crochet (1.13 ERA), who has allowed just four earned runs in 32.0 innings of work this season.
While these two offenses are both in the top half of the league in runs scored and OPS this season, I’m going to buy both starters to keep this game low scoring early. Woo has pitched at least six innings in each of his four starts while Crochet has not allowed more than two earned runs in a single outing.
Boston is also one of the better UNDER teams in MLB this season, going 13-11-2 in 26 games.
Washington Nationals First 5 Innings Moneyline (-120) vs. Baltimore Orioles
The Washington Nationals are in a prime spot to pick up a win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, as lefty MacKenzie Gore gets the ball against Cade Povich.
Povich is off to a slow start for the Orioles, posting a 6.38 ERA in four starts, allowing at least three runs in three of those outings. The Orioles are just 1-3 in his starts.
Meanwhile, Gore has a 3.41 ERA and a 2.20 Fielding Independent Pitching this season, although the Nationals have won just two of his five starts.
Still, the Nationals outrank the Orioles in runs scored this season and these teams are very close in OPS.
With no major offensive advantage on either side, I’ll back the better pitcher early in the game to give the Nationals a lead.
Tampa Bay Rays-Arizona Diamondbacks UNDER 8 (-118)
Another matchup with great starting pitching? Sign me up.
Tampa Bay’s Drew Rasmussen has a 0.87 ERA in four starts this season, allowing just two earned runs across 20.2 innings heading into a duel with Corbin Burnes on Thursday night.
Burnes is off to a bit of a slow start, posting a 4.64 ERA this season, but he’s allowed just five runs and 10 hits over his last 12 innings of work (two starts).
Three of the four times Rasmussen has taken the mound this season, the Rays have scored seven or fewer runs, and I expect that trend to continue against Arizona – even though the D-Backs are No. 3 in MLB in OPS this season.
As long as Burnes continues his upward trajectory – he’s lowered his ERA by over a run in his last two starts – this should be a pitcher’s duel on Thursday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.