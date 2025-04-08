Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Phillies vs. Braves, Rangers vs. Cubs)
The MLB season continues on Tuesday as teams jockey for early position in their respective divisions. There is a long campaign ahead of us, but there have still been some surprising results to start the year.
No result has been more surprising than the Atlanta Braves, who have stumbled out of the gates to a baffling 1-8 start, the worst in the Majors. Things won't get any easier for them today when they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
Can they start to turn things around? I have a bet locked in for this game that I'm going to break down below.
Let's dive into my best bets for today's baseball action.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Marlins vs. Mets UNDER 7 (-105) via Caesars
- Phillies +100 vs. Braves via FanDuel
- Cubs -1.5 (+145) vs. Rangers via BetMGM
Marlins vs. Mets Prediction
It isn't surprising to many that the Marlins are 22nd in the Majors in OPS to start the year, but it's going to be shocking to a lot of people to find out that the Mets are 23rd in that stat while batting just .206. Their lineup was supposed to be their strength, especially after spending the amount they did in the offseason, but they have yet to harness the talent in that area.
We should be in for a strong pitching matchup between Connor Gillispie (3.6 ERA) and Clay Holmes (2.89 ERA) who have both got off to strong starts to their respective seasons. I'll take the UNDER this afternoon.
Pick: UNDER 7 (-105)
Phillies vs. Braves Prediction
I simply can't touch the Braves as a 10-foot pool right now, ESPECIALLY against a team like the Phillies and ESPECIALLY as betting favorites. The betting market clearly thinks the Braves will turn things around in a hurry but I'm not quite as convinced. They are batting just .193 so far in 2025 and are dead last in OPS.
Now, they have to face Phillies' ace in Zack Wheeler. This is a disastrous matchup for Atlanta as the Braves try to avoid falling to 1-9. Give me Philadelphia at plus-money.
Pick: Phillies +100
Rangers vs. Cubs Prediction
It continues to baffle me every year how Patrick Corbin continues to be given spots in team's starting rotations at the Major League Level. He hasn't had an ERA lower than 5.2 since 2020. He led the Majors in losses in 2021, 2022, and 2023 and went 6-13 last year. Despite that, he will once again be given a start, this time for the Texas Rangers when he makes his season debut against the Chicago Cubs.
On top of starting one of the worst pitchers in baseball, the Rangers are 28th in the Majors in OPS.
Chicago wins this one in a blowout.
Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+145)
