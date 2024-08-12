Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions, Picks for Rangers at Red Sox)
There's plenty of action tonight on the diamonds, but I'm looking at Fenway Park for today's Walk Off Wagers.
The Texas Rangers are visiting the Boston Red Sox tonight, and it's a good spot to root for some runs. Let's take a big swing and root for an underdog, too.
All my bets today are in plus money. No risk it, no biscuit.
Let's have some fun!
All odds according to DraftKings.
MLB Best Bets Today for Monday, Aug. 12
- Rangers at Red Sox over 9.5 (+100)
- Rangers ML (+114)
- Nathaniel Lowe to score a run (+125)
- Corey Seager RBI (+115)
Rangers at Red Sox over 9.5 (+100) and Rangers ML (+114)
I like the even money here for this game to go over the listed total today.
Game totals at Fenway are averaging 9.76 runs this season and 13.33 runs since the All-Star Break.
The Red Sox were the hottest offensive team coming out of the All-Star Break until they were swept at home by the Astros this weekend. Houston held them to an average of just 3.33 runs per game in the series. However, they have been averaging 6.06 runs per game since the break.
The Rangers will start Tyler Mahle, who will be making his second start this season since returning from Tommy John surgery. Mahles went five innings in his start last week vs. the Astros, allowing just one run, but I have doubts he can repeat that in just his second start back.
No matter what, it's unlikely Mahle goes deep into the game, which means the Red Sox should benefit from the Rangers' shaky bullpen.
The Red Sox will start Brayan Bello. Bello is allowing left-handed hitters a .508 SLG this season, and he has a 5.71 ERA at Fenway.
At home vs. righties, he's allowing a .327 batting average. That puts Texas hitters, who have averaged 5.33 runs per game this month, in a great spot tonight.
Boston had to empty its bullpen yesterday after James Paxton exited with an injury in the first inning. First baseman Dom Smith pitched the ninth inning for the Sox. Boston relievers have an ERA of 6.09 since the All-Star Break.
The weather is also in our favor, as a light breeze will increase our chances of hitting a home run to right field.
Nathaniel Lowe to score a run (+125) and Corey Seager RBI (+115)
I like many hitting props tonight, but I have listed props in plus money that I like the best.
Lowe has been heating up lately, scoring a run in four of his last five. He has a 13.1% walk rate, and if he can get on board for Seager and Semien, we should see him cross the plate. Seager's 11 RBI are tied for fourth in MLB since Aug. 1.
I like the value for Seager tonight, too.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.