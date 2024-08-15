Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Red Sox vs. Orioles)
There’s a limited MLB slate today, but we are going to have some fun focusing on an AL East Division Rivalry.
The Boston Red Sox will visit Camden Yards today, and we’ve got a few angles to play.
All odds according to DraftKings.
MLB Best Bets Today for Thursday, Aug. 15
Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles NRFI (-120)
I’m going to trust the two starters in this one. Both need to be on their game.
Eflin has been excellent since joining the Orioles. He has an ERA of just 2.33 in his three starts for Baltimore. The Red Sox do not score in the first inning when on the road 74% of the time.
Pivetta has been sharper when away than at home all season long, with a 3.76 road ERA. He also has been more dominant when away vs. left-handed pitching this season, striking out batters at a rate of more than 11 per nine innings, and the Orioles are a mostly lefty lineup, with Colton Cowser and Gunnar Henderson both expected to be up in the first.
Neither pitcher has an excellent first inning ERA, but there’s decent value in the -120, and the conditions should be right.
Baltimore Orioles team total over 4.5 runs (+105)
Though I think Pivetta will give the Red Sox a solid start, I do not trust the Boston bullpen at all.
They have been abominable since the break, with an MLB-worst ERA of 6.91.
Meanwhile the Orioles are averaging 4.75 runs per game since the break and 4.82 runs per game when at home this season. I like the value here for the O’s to hit at home.
