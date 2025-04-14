Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Tigers-Brewers, Dustin May, Paul Skenes)
A new week means a whole bunch of new series in Major League Baseball, so why don’t we bet on them!?
Monday’s action features 10 games, including a rematch from last season’s playoffs between the New Yankees and Kansas City Royals on MLB Network.
Tonight, I’m eyeing some bets in the Washington National-Pittsburgh Pirates and the Los Angeles Dodgers-Colorado Rockies matchups, including a pick for superstar Paul Skenes.
Now that we’re a few weeks into the season, there are some trends – both in the prop market and for teams – that we can use to help us bet on each day’s action in Major League Baseball.
Here’s a full breakdown of my best bets for Monday’s contests.
MLB Best Bets for Monday, April 14
- Paul Skenes UNDER 7.5 Strikeouts (-160)
- Detroit Tigers Moneyline (-170) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- Dustin May OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-135)
Paul Skenes UNDER 7.5 Strikeouts (-160)
This season, Paul Skenes has made three starts, striking out seven, six and seven batters in those outings.
However, he’s set at 7.5 K’s against the Washington Nationals on Monday, who have actually done a great job at avoiding K’s in the 2025 season. Washington is averaging just 8.53 strikeouts per game – 15th in MLB – meaning Skenes would have to nearly reach the team’s season average just to clear this prop.
Skenes has thrown over 90 pitches in each of his outings, getting through 5.1, 7.0 and 6.0 innings in those starts. While he’s one of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball, this number is a little high, as evidenced by the odds for him to go UNDER.
Skenes is also in just the 69th percentile in chase percentage and the 63rd percentile in whiff percentage this season. With those numbers a little lower than some of his other amazing stats, I’ll fade him in this market on Monday.
Detroit Tigers Moneyline (-170) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is on the mound for the fourth time this season on Monday, and he’s coming off six scoreless innings in his last outing against the New York Yankees.
On Monday, Skubal gets to face a Milwaukee Brewers team that has really struggled at times to limit its opponents, although it has looked better in recent games.
Still, it’s hard to fade Skubal, who won the Cy Young last season in the American League, and is coming off his best start of the season. The Tigers were an insane 21-10 in Skubal’s 31 outings in 2024.
Meanwhile, the Brewers are starting an opener in Tyler Alexander, as he’s only worked past the fourth inning once in two starts – he also has a pair of relief appearances. That could be an issue since Milwaukee’s bullpen is 28th in MLB in ERA at 6.28.
I’ll back the Tigers to earn a road win with their ace on the bump.
Dustin May OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-135)
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Dustin May has worked himself back from multiple injuries, and he’s off to a strong start in 2025, posting a 0.82 ERA in two starts.
May struck out six batters in his season debut against the Atlanta Braves (clearing this prop line), but he punched out just one in his last outing.
Still, I’m buying him on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, who rank dead last in MLB in K’s per game (10.67). May enters this game ranking in just the 23rd percentile or worse in strikeouts percentage, chase rate and whiff rate, so this could be a volatile pick.
However, Colorado’s struggles at the dish may be enough to push the young righty over 5.5 punch outs on Monday.
