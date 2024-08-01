Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Royals Bats Stay Hot vs Tigers)
After a full slate on Wednesday, there are only five MLB games today, but there are still plenty of ways to get in on the action.
For today's Walk-Off Wagers, I am focusing on two bets that represent good value in the Tigers/Royals matchup. The Royals are one of the hottest-hitting teams in MLB right now, and I'm willing to bet they keep it going.
Below are the bets, with odds coming from DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Best Bets Today: Tigers vs Royals
Royals -1.5 (+105)
Total over 8.5 runs (-108)
I like getting a little better than even money for Kansas City to cover the run line on the road today vs. the Tigers.
Seth Lugo gets the start for the Royals. He has been excellent all season long, pitching to a 2.66 ERA and a 12-5 record. Both marks are third-best in MLB. Today he faces a Detroit lineup that has averaged just 3.83 runs per game since the All-Star Break.
The Tigers start Keider Montero. Montero has an ERA of 6.38 across his six starts this season, and his xBA, xSLG, and xERA are all in the bottom six percent of the league. Meanwhile, the Royals, behind a scorching-hot Bobby Witt Jr., are averaging 5.83 runs per game since the All-Star break.
The Royals have covered as the favorite 51.9% of the time this season -- the second-highest rate in the league -- and they have won four of their six matchups with Detroit this season, covering both times they were the favorite.
I’m also looking at the over in this game. The over has hit in four of the six matchups this season, with one total going under and the other pushing at 9. Not only do I expect the Royals to come out swinging, but both bullpens are in the bottom half of the league in ERA since the All-Star Break.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.