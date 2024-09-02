Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Royals End Losing Streak, A’s Are Live Dogs)
Monday’s Major League Baseball action starts this afternoon at 2:10 p.m. EST, giving bettors plenty of ways to get involved in the action all day long on this holiday weekend.
There are some crucial division matchups today, including a Cleveland Guardians-Kansas City Royals Game 1 after their series last week. The Royals have dropped five games in a row, falling from first to third in the AL Central in the process.
Can Kansas City rebound at home against the AL Central-leading Guardians?
Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks battle in their series finale with Arizona eyeing a split.
Here’s a breakdown of my three favorite bets for Monday's slate.
Best MLB Best Bets Today for Monday, Sept. 2
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kansas City Royals Moneyline (-110) vs. Cleveland Guardians
- Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-142) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- Oakland A’s Moneyline (+120) vs. Seattle Mariners
Kansas City Royals Moneyline (-110) vs. Cleveland Guardians
There are several reasons to worry about the Royals on this five-game skid, but I’m choosing to back them at home where they are 13 games over .500 on the season.
Kansas City is relying on Michael Wacha, who was beat by Cleveland on Aug. 28, but has led the team to a 14-10 record in his 24 starts this season. He takes on Gavin Williams (4.99 ERA) who has led the Guardians to just a 3-8 record in his outings.
Cleveland has rebuilt a solid lead in the AL Central, but it is just one game above .500 on the road this season, a concerning sign going into a tough road environment in K.C.
Since returning from the injured list in June, Wacha has been great, lowering his ERA From 4.24 to 3.50 while leading the Royals to a 9-3 record over 12 starts.
I’ll buy low on the Royals in a pick’em scenario at home.
Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-142) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
The D-Backs dominated Los Angeles on Sunday, scoring 14 runs in a 14-3 victory.
However, I don’t think they’re going to pull out the split on Monday, even with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound.
E-Rod has led the D-Backs to a 4-0 record in his outings, but his peripheral numbers are concerning. He has a 5.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and has allowed at least three runs in three of his four outings.
That’s not going to get it done against a Los Angeles squad that is No. 3 in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching.
Plus, the Dodgers have Jack Flaherty on the mound, and he’s been solid since he was acquired at the trade deadline, posting a 3.49 ERA in five starts. The Dodgers are 3-2 in those games, and I think they bounce back after a brutal pitching display on Sunday.
Oakland A’s Moneyline (+120) vs. Seattle Mariners
Are the Oakland A’s in a position to play spoiler to the Seattle Mariners’ playoff hopes?
They could be on Monday, as Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.21 ERA) is getting the start after leading the A’s to four straight wins in his starts.
Meanwhile, the Mariners are relying on Logan Gilbert (3.09 ERA), who has gotten zero run support from his team, losing eight of his last 10 outings since the start of July despite posting a 3.79 ERA.
Seattle is 29th in MLB in OPS, well behind the A’s (19th). Plus, the A’s are just two games under .500 at home this season despite sitting in fourth in the AL West. The M’s are 12 games under .500 on the road.
I’ll ride with Oakland as a home dog on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.