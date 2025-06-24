Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Take Astros to Beat Phillies on Tuesday Night)
Major League Baseball action continues on Tuesday with all 30 teams in action. Teams are either continuing their mid-week series, or for those who had Monday off, will be starting their mid-week series tonight.
Want to place a few bets? I have some good news for you, I have a few that I absolutely love that I'm going to break down for you.
MLB Top Picks Today
- Blue Jays (-120) vs. Guardians
- Mariners vs. Twins OVER 8.5 (-102)
- Astros (-145) vs. Phillies
Blue Jays vs. Guardians Prediction
The Blue Jays and Guardians are on complete opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of their offensive production over the past month. In the last 30 days, the Blue Jays rank fourth in the Majors in OPS at .777 while the Guardians rank dead last at .633.
Logan Allen gets the start for the Guardians tonight, and his 4.58 FIP (Field Independent Pitching) and 1.477 WHIP lead me to believe the Blue Jays' hot offense will be able to get the best of him tonight. The Blue Jays as slight road favorites seem like a solid bet to make.
Pick: Blue Jays -120
Mariners vs. Twins Prediction
If we key in on the past two weeks, the Seattle Mariners' offense is red-hot, batting .295 with an OPS of .871, largely due to Cal Raleigh making the case for AL MVP. The Twins' offense has also been solid over the past two weeks, coming in at 11th in OPS in that time frame.
Based on the pitching matchup between Luis Castillo (3.38 ERA) and Chris Paddack (4.48 ERA), I think both offenses will be able to score some runs. Castillo's 4.12 FIP compared to his 3.38 ERA tells me some regression is on the horizon for the Mariners' pitcher.
I'll bet the over in tonight's American League showdown.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-102)
Phillies vs. Astros Prediction
We have a battle of lefties set to take place tonight when Ranger Suarez of the Philadelphia Phillies takes on Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros. When breaking down each offense's numbers against lefties, it's the Astros who have the significant advantage. Their OPS improves from .710 against right-handed pitchers to .811 against left-handed pitchers, which is the best mark amongst all teams against lefty arms.
Let's ride that trend tonight and back the Astros to win the interleague battle of lefties.
Pick: Astros -145
