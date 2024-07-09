Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Take Rays Over Yankees, Dean Kremer Prop on Tuesday)
We’re back to a 15-game slate on Tuesday in Major League Baseball, which means there are plenty of matchups to bet on in today’s MLB Best Bets.
There are a pair of teams I’m backing on the moneyline, including a home underdog in the Tampa Bay Rays.
Plus, Baltimore Orioles starter Dean Kremer could be a sneaky pick in the prop market in a matchup against the Chicago Cubs.
Let’s break it all down!
MLB Best Bets Today for Tuesday, July 9
- Tampa Bay Rays (+110) vs. New York Yankees
- Dean Kremer OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)
- Minnesota Twins Moneyline (-166) vs. Chicago White Sox
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tampa Bay Rays (+110) vs. New York Yankees
The Tampa Bay Rays are home dogs on Tuesday against the struggling New York Yankees, who have lost 16 of their last 22 games.
I’m going to fade New York again, especially since Carlos Rodon is on the mound. The Yanks have dropped Rodon’s last four starts, with his ERA jumping from 2.93 to 4.45 in the process. He’s given up 31 hits and 23 earned runs across 19.0 innings in that stretch.
While Ryan Pepiot (4.40 ERA) hasn’t been great for the Rays this season, betting on the Yankees is extremely risky business right now – especially when they’re favored.
Until Rodon turns things around, he’s a must fade, as he’s taken New York out of games early by allowing five or more runs in three of his last four outings.
Dean Kremer OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)
Baltimore Orioles starter Dean Kremer returned to action after a lengthy stint on the injured list on July 3, pitching five shutout innings while striking out eight batters.
He only threw 83 pitches, but I think the righty is undervalued at home against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.
The Cubbies have struck out a ton – 8.95 times per game – ranking 23rd in the league. Kremer has picked up at least five punch outs in six of his 10 outings so far in 2024, putting him in a solid position to clear this prop.
Minnesota Twins Moneyline (-166) vs. Chicago White Sox
The Minnesota Twins are on a three-game winning streak, taking down the Chicago White Sox on Monday night – a bet I had suggested in our MLB Best Bets column.
Now, they’ll send Bailye Ober to the mound against Erick Fedde on Tuesday. While Ober actually has a worse ERA than Fedde this season, the Twins have a better record (9-8) when Ober is on the mound than the White Sox do with Fedde (7-11).
Plus, I think the big advantage in this game comes from the bullpen. The White Sox are just 27th in Major League Baseball in bullpen ERA (4.59 ERA) while the Twins are one of the best ‘pens in the league with a 3.63 ERA.
Given Chicago’s struggles this season, I don’t mind taking the Twins to win again.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.