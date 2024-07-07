Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Three Moneyline Favorites to Trust on Sunday)
Sunday features a loaded 15-game slate in Major League Baseball to close out the holiday weekend, and there are a few plays that I absolutely love for today’s MLB Best Bets!
We’re focusing on a trio of moneyline favorites on Sunday that are not the most exciting plays, but they’re all extremely favorable when looking at each pitching matchup.,
Here’s a breakdown of each bet and the latest odds for the July 7 action.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Minnesota Twins Moneyline (-130) vs. Houston Astros
- Baltimore Orioles Moneyline (-185) vs. Oakland A’s
- New York Mets Moneyline (-130) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Minnesota Twins Moneyline (-130) vs. Houston Astros
There isn’t a bet I love more than the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, as they'll send Simeon Woods Richardson (3.52 ERA) to the mound against Houston's Spencer Arrighetti (6.13 ERA).
Houston is somehow 7-8 in Arrighetti's outings this season, but he has multiple outings with seven or more earned runs in the past month.
On the other hand, the Twins have thrived when Woods Richardson takes the mound in 2024, going 10-4 in 14 outings. I simply can’t get behind Arrighetti given some of the blowup outings he’s posted as of late.
Baltimore Orioles Moneyline (-185) vs. Oakland A’s
There’s no doubt that the first place Baltimore Orioles are the superior team in this matchup, but the pitching matchup for Sunday makes this look even more lopsided than you’d think.
The Orioles are 11-4 when Grayson Rodriguez is on the mound in 2024, while the Oakland A's are just 2-7 in Mitch Spence's nine starts since he joined the rotation.
Baltimore also has the best OPS in all of baseball this season while Oakland clocks in at No. 25. It’s not ideal to lay the -185 juice, but I’d be shocked to see Baltimore squander the series finale on Sunday.
New York Mets Moneyline (-130) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates are starting reliever Luis Ortiz for the second time this season, and that could spell trouble.
Pittsburgh's bullpen is 27th in ERA (4.48) this season, so using the strategy of an opener certainly leaves the Pirates vulnerable, as they’ll likely need the ‘pen to work several innings in this matchup.
Plus, New York Mets lefty Sean Manaea has been solid in 2024 with a 3.67 ERA, leading the Mets to a 10-6 record in 16 outings.
I don’t mind laying this small price on Manaea and company on Sunday.
