Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Trust Jared Jones, Tarik Skubal to Lead Their Teams to Wins)
Looking to bet on the loaded Major League Baseball slate on Sunday afternoon?
With 15 teams in action, there are plenty of games to dive into, but I’ve narrowed down my two favorite plays for June 9, focusing on some key starting pitching advantages.
With AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal on the mound and Pittsburgh Pirates youngster Jared Jones getting a start against the Minnesota Twins, we have two prime candidates to lead their teams to home wins.
Let’s examine why in today’s edition of MLB Best Bets:
Best MLB Bets for Sunday, June 9
- Pittsburgh Pirates Moneyline (-115) vs. Minnesota Twins
- Detroit Tigers Moneyline (-170) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Pittsburgh Pirates Moneyline (-115) vs. Minnesota Twins
Jones has been great for the Pirates this season, allowing three or fewer runs in all but one start so far this season. While the Pirates are just 5-7 in his 12 starts, Jones still has a major advantage over the Twins and starter Bailey Ober.
Ober has a 4.94 ERA so far this season, with the Twins also posting a 5-7 record when he takes the mound in 2024.
The key in this one?
Jones has been elite at home, posting a 1.95 ERA across six starts. While the Pirates are 3-3 in those outings, I expect Jones to keep them in the game and give Pittsburgh’s offense a chance to get to Ober, who has been knocked around at points in 2024.
Detroit Tigers Moneyline (-170) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
When Tarik Skubal is on the mound, we bet on the Detroit Tigers. Pretty simple.
Skubal has a 1.97 ERA in 2024 and has led the Tigers to a 9-3 record across 12 starts. Easily one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, Skubal has a great matchup against a Milwaukee Brewers team that ranks just 20th in the league OPS against left-handed pitching.
Plus, Brewers starter Bryse Wilson is due for some regression despite posting a sub-4.00 ERA through the first two months of the season. Wilson has a Fielding Independent Pitching over 5.00 and an expected ERA of 4.77 this season.
The Tigers should roll with their ace on the mound.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.