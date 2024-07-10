Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Trust Logan Webb, Keep Fading Yankees on Wednesday Night)
There are multiple doubleheaders in Major League Baseball on Wednesday, which means we can start betting on the action as early as 1:45 p.m. EST when the Kansas City Royals take on the St. Louis Cardinals.
With so many games on the slate, I’ve narrowed down my three favorite plays on July 10, including a mix of prop bets and outright picks.
Let’s break down today’s targets!
MLB Best Bets Today for Wednesday, July 10
- San Francisco Giants Moneyline (-155) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- Corbin Burnes UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-115)
- Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline (-112) vs. New York Yankees
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
San Francisco Giants Moneyline (-155) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
The San Francisco Giants have ace Logan Webb on the mound at home against the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt on Wednesday night.
Webb is one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, posting a 3.09 ERA and 2.72 FIP through 19 starts. He’s also thrown at least six innings in 11 straight starts, a huge lift to a Giants team that has had some struggles in the bullpen (4.36 ERA) in 2024.
Bassitt (3.43 ERA) has been solid in 2024, but the Jays are just 7-11 in his 18 outings and have struggled overall on the road, going just 20-26.
I give Webb the edge here – especially at home where the Giants are 6-2 straight up when he pitches.
Corbin Burnes UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-115)
I don’t want to call this a fade of Corbin Burnes, as his body of work for the Baltimore Orioles this season has been extremely impressive.
However, he’s failed to clear 6.5 strikeouts in 15 of his 18 starts, only doing so against the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies. In fact, Burnes has recorded six or fewer punchouts in seven of his last eight starts – dating back to late May.
The Cubs haven’t been great at avoiding the punch out this season (8.97 per game), but even when Burnes has pitched deep into games, he hasn’t been a lock to clear this prop. In his last five starts where he pitched at least seven innings, he’s failed to hit the OVER every time.
I’m playing the percentages here and taking the UNDER since it’s hit 83.3 percent of the time in 2024.
Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline (-112) vs. New York Yankees
The New York Yankees cannot win a baseball game right now, losing to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday to fall to 6-17 in their last 23 games.
Marcus Stroman gets the ball for the Yankees tonight, and he’s struggled as of late, posting a 5.74 ERA and 6.65 FIP in six starts since the beginning of June.
That’s not going to get it done against Zach Eflin (4.19 ERA, 3.76 FIP), who held the Yankees scoreless across six innings earlier this season.
The Rays are also an impressive 10-6 in Eflin’s outings in 2024. Until the Yankees prove they can turn things around, I’m fading them at a price like this.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
