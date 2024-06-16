Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Two Road Teams to Win Outright on Sunday)
There’s nothing better than a full day of Sunday baseball, and I have a pair of bets – on some road teams – to consider on June 16.
We’re starting in New York with the San Diego Padres taking on the New York Mets, but I’m also fading one of the better teams in baseball today based on a key difference in the starting pitching matchup.
Let’s dive into this MLB slate and how to back these squads.
MLB Best Bets Today for Sunday, June 16
- San Diego Padres Moneyline (-130) vs. New York Mets
- Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline (-102) vs. Atlanta Braves
San Diego Padres Moneyline (-130) vs. New York Mets
Dylan Cease is on the mound for the Padres on Sunday, and he’s been solid for San Diego this season, posting a 3.36 ERA, a 3.02 Fielding Independent Pitching and leading the Padres to a 8-6 record in his 14 starts.
The Padres are looking to salvage a game against the New York Mets, who have won four in a row, on Sunday.
Tylor Megill (1-3, 3.51 ERA) is on the mound for New York, and I’m looking to fade him and the Mets since New York is just 1-4 straight up in his five outings.
Megill has given up eight runs and 12 hits in just 9.2 innings of work this month, most recently losing to the Miami Marlins.
Even with the struggles the Padres have had in 2024, I think Cease is a little undervalued at this number – even on the road.
Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline (-102) vs. Atlanta Braves
I'm fading Atlanta Braves rookie Hurston Waldrep in this one, as he was rocked in his season debut, allowing seven runs in 3.2 innings in a loss to the Washington Nationals.
The Braves are still favored – but they haven’t been nearly as dominant as we may have expected coming into this season, and Ronald Acuna Jr. is done for the year.
Meanwhile, Zach Eflin (3.61 Fielding Independent Pitching) gets the ball for the Tampa Bay Rays, and they've been solid in his outings, going 7-5 straight up.
Waldrep certainly could have a bounce-back outing, but Eflin is the much more proven starter entering this matchup as an underdog.
I expect Tampa Bay to get off to a strong start on Sunday.
