Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Two-Team Parlay, Underdog and Paul Skenes Prop to Bet Saturday)
Saturday features a loaded 16-game slate in Major League Baseball, but I’ve narrowed down my three favorite bets to help you navigate today’s slate.
With rookie sensation Paul Skenes on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Dodgers, I have a pick for him as well as a trio of moneyline picks (two in a parlay) to consider on Aug. 10.
Let’s cash some bets to kick off the weekend on a high note!
MLB Best Bets Today for Saturday, Aug. 10
- Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves Moneyline Parlay (+111)
- Paul Skenes OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-150)
- New York Mets Moneyline (+110) vs. Seattle Mariners
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves Moneyline Parlay (+111)
A two-team moneyline parlay to kick off the action? Why not!
Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs are in a prime spot to pick up a win over the Chicago White Sox, who snapped a lengthy losing streak earlier this week. The White Sox have since lost two in a row, and now it has Chris Flexen on the mound against Justin Steele, making this an easy bet.
Flexen has appeared in 24 games (22 starts) for the White Sox this season. They are a brutal 2-22 in those games, making him the easiest pitcher to fade in baseball.
Steele hasn't been as good this season as he was in 2023, but he still has a 3.33 ERA. The Cubbies should roll on Saturday.
Atlanta Braves
Following a similar line of thinking, I’m taking the Atlanta Braves and Max Fried as road favorites against Colorado Rockies starter Dakota Hudson.
This will be Hudson’s 18th start of the season, and the Rockies are a dreadful 3-14 in his first 17 outings. With Fried (3.70 ERA) on the mound, I’d be shocked to see Atlanta lose to one of the worst teams in the NL on Saturday.
Paul Skenes OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-150)
If Paul Skenes is pitching, I’m betting.
After back-to-back starts with six or fewer strikeouts, Skenes’ K’s prop has dropped all the way to 6.5 for this matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team he already diced up earlier this season.
Skenes has yet to allow more than three runs in a start all season, and he’s pitched six or more innings in 11 of his 14 outings, a great floor for the OVER on his strikeout prop.
After punching out eight Dodgers earlier this season, I think Skenes gets back on track in the K department tonight. The Dodgers average 8.46 strikeouts per game this season, so there is a little wiggle room for Skenes with this prop sitting lower than we’ve seen it since the first few starts of his career.
New York Mets Moneyline (+110) vs. Seattle Mariners
Seattle has one of the worst offenses in baseball, and it's going to run into a buzzsaw on Saturday with lefty Sean Manaea on the bump for the New York Mets.
Over his last three starts, Manaea has allowed just two total runs, pitching back-to-back starts with seven innings and no earned runs, allowing just eight hits.
He's got a tough matchup against Logan Gilbert (3.05 ERA), but the M's have lost Gilbert's last four starts and are just 11-12 when he's on the bump in 2024.
With New York surging over the last two months, I think this is a great spot to jump on it as an underdog.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.