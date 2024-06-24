Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bobby Witt Jr., Jurickson Profar Among Top Targets)
What’s better than picking the right player to hit a home run in a game?
There are few baseball bets that are more lucrative when they come through, as some players can be as high as 10/1 to hit a home run in a game on a given night.
Tonight, there are a pair of players that I love to go deep, as they are facing pitchers that have been very prone to the long ball so far in the 2024 season.
Home run props are tough to predict, but focusing on hitter matchups and the amount of home runs allowed by starters are a great place to begin.
Best MLB Home Run Picks for Monday, June 24
- Jurickson Profar to Hit a Home Run (+650)
- Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+340)
Jurickson Profar to Hit a Home Run (+650)
San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar has been great this season, posting a .319/.413/.484 slash line with 10 home runs.
I’m surprised to see Profar all the way down at +650 to hit a home run, as Patrick Corbin has struggled mightily with the long ball in recent seasons.
The Washington Nationals lefty has allowed 12 home runs in 15 starts this season, and Profar has solid numbers in his career against Corbin. The switch hitter has seven at bats against Corbin, posting a .429 batting average and .500 on-base percentage, although he hasn’t hit a home run against him.
Could that change tonight?
Given Profar’s play this season and Corbin’s struggles (5.60 ERA), he’s worth a shot at +650 to go deep tonight.
Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+340)
Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. is an MVP candidate in the American League, and he’s a great candidate to go yard on Monday night.
The Miami Marlins are starting Roddery Muñoz, who has given up 11 home runs in just six appearances this season, including four games where he’s allowed multiple long balls.
That sets up well for Witt, who has 12 home runs on the season – including 10 against right-handed pitching.
Muñoz has a 5.76 ERA and 7.46 Fielding Independent Pitching this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see him roughed up by this Kansas City offense on Monday.
