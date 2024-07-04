MLB Playoff Odds for Every Team Through First Half of 2024 Season
We are past the halfway point of the 2024 MLB season and with the All-Star break fast approaching, it’s time to take some stock in how the big league postseason race is shaking out.
While some teams have cleared the field and are all but certainly into the postseason, several teams are jockeying for position in respective division races and of course a crowded Wild Card race.
Below, you’ll find the updated odds for each team to make the postseason (in alphabetical order).
Looking at the odds can help give us a basis of who is trending to be a postseason team as well as which teams will be in the mix at the MLB Trade Deadline?
Standings updated prior to July 4th games
Arizona Diamondbacks Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: +210
Games Out of Division: 11.5
Games Out of Wild Card: 2.5
Atlanta Braves Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: -1800
Games Out of Division: 9
Games Out of Wild Card: –
Baltimore Orioles Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: -10000
Games Out of Division: –
Games Out of Wild Card: –
Boston Red Sox Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: +160
Games Out of Division: 8.5
Games Out of Wild Card: 0.5
Chicago Cubs Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: +800
Games Out of Division: 13
Games Out of Wild Card: 6
Chicago White Sox Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: N/A
Games Out of Division: 30
Games Out of Wild Card: 23
Cincinnati Reds Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: +400
Games Out of Division: 10.5
Games Out of Wild Card: 3.5
Cleveland Guardians Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: -1800
Games Out of Division: 0
Games Out of Wild Card: 0
Colorado Rockies Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: +2500
Games Out of Division: 23.5
Games Out of Wild Card: 15.5
Detroit Tigers Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: +1700
Games Out of Division: 15
Games Out of Wild Card: 8
Houston Astros Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: -145
Games Out of Division: 2
Games Out of Wild Card: 3
Kansas City Royals Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: -110
Games Out of Division: 7
Games Out of Wild Card: 0
Los Angeles Angels Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: +2500
Games Out of Division: 9.5
Games Out of Wild Card: 10.5
Los Angeles Dodgers Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: -20000
Games Out of Division: 0
Games Out of Wild Card: 0
Miami Marlins Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: +2500
Games Out of Division: 27
Games Out of Wild Card: 14.5
Minnesota Twins Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: -270
Games Out of Division: 6
Games Out of Wild Card: 1
New York Mets Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: +170
Games Out of Division: 14
Games Out of Wild Card: 1.5
New York Yankees Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: -20000
Games Out of Division: 2
Games Out of Wild Card: 0
Oakland Athletics Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: +2500
Games Out of Division: 15
Games Out of Wild Card: 16
Philadelphia Phillies Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: -20000
Games Out of Division: 0
Games Out of Wild Card: 0
Pittsburgh Pirates Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: +600
Games Out of Division: 3
Games Out of Wild Card: 10
San Diego Padres Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: -110
Games Out of Division: 7.5
Games Out of Wild Card: 0
San Francisco Giants Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: +260
Games Out of Division: 11
Games Out of Wild Card: 3
Seattle Mariners Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: -210
Games Out of Division: 0
Games Out of Wild Card: 0
St. Louis Cardinals Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: +120
Games Out of Division: 7
Games Out of Wild Card: 0
Tampa Bay Rays Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: +550
Games Out of Division: 12
Games Out of Wild Card: 4
Texas Rangers Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: +750
Games Out of Division: 7
Games Out of Wild Card: 8
Toronto Blue Jays Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: +1400
Games Out of Division: 16
Games Out of Wild Card: 8
Washington Nationals Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs
Make Playoffs: +2000
Games Out of Division: 17
Games Out of Wild Card: 4.5
