Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet Angels as Underdogs vs. Diamondbacks)
Baseball fans rejoice! We have a full slate of MLB games to watch and bet on today, including several afternoon matchups.
The Colorado Rockie and Minnesota Twins will get things started off at 1:10 pm et and then the action will wrap up with tonight's late-night showdown between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers.
In this article, I'm going to break down my pick for every single game. Let's dive into it.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Rockies vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rockies +200
If there's a time to bet on the Rockies, it's when they're starting Austin Gomber, who has had a fantastic year despite having to pitch at Coors Field. He has a 3.38 ERA heading into this afternoon's showdown against the Twins. Minnesota is starting Pablo Lopez, who has a 5.45 ERA on the year. Now's our chance to take a shot on Colorado as an underdog.
Blue Jays vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Blue Jays -104
The Brewers started the season with one of the hottest offenses in the Majors, but they've cooled down over their last 30 games, ranking 15th in OPS over that stretch. Now they have to take on one of the Blue Jays' best pitchers this year, Chris Bassitt (3.80 ERA). I'll back the Jays as slight road underdogs.
Astros vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Giants -118
Framber Valdez (3.53 ERA) gets the start for the Astros today which could work in favor of the Giants, who are eighth in the Majors in OPS against left-handed pitchers. Logan Webb has also been on fire this season with a 2.92 ERA. I'll take San Francisco at home.
Athletics vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Athletics +166
Hogan Harris has had three-straight fantastic starts for the Athletics. He has allowed just one earned runs in his last 15.0 innings pitched. I'm going to take a shot on the A's as underdogs against the Padres and let's see if Harris can keep his hot streak going.
Braves vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -134
I have no desire to bet on the Atlanta Braves until Spencer Schellenbach proves he can pitch at this level. He has allowed nine earned runs in 9.2 innings pitched. He has a tough matchup in the Orioles today.
Nationals vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Tigers -126
Reese Olson (3.43 ERA) has been too good this year to have a 1-7 record. It's time for him to get another notch in the win column. I'll take the Tigers against the sputtering Nationals offense.
Cubs vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cubs -102
The Tampa Bay Rays have been the worst offense in baseball over the past 30 days, sporting a batting average of .214 and an OPS of .614. Their OPS numbers rank dead last in the Majors. The Cubs are the easy bet in this spot.
Marlins vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mets -148
I think the Mets are better than their record indicates. Their offense has been solid of late, ranking 12th in OPS over the last 30 days. Let's back New York and hope the Mets get another solid start from David Peterson (3.09 ERA).
Guardians vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Reds -112
It's time to buy some stock in the Reds. After a slow start to their season, their offense has started to heat up, ranking 13th in OPS over the last 30 days. I'll back them as slight home favorites against a Guardians team that's due for some significant regression.
Phillies vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Phillies -126
I'm not interested in betting against the 46-20 Phillies with Cristopher Sanchez (2.71 ERA) on the mound. I'll back them as slight road favorites against the Red Sox.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cardinals -172
The Cardinals offense is hot, ranking seventh in OPS in the last 30 days. With Sonny Gray (3.21 ERA) on the mound, they're a great bet as home favorites against the Pirates.
Yankees vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Yankees -156
The rich get richer as the best offense in baseball as added Cody Poteet to their rotation, who has a stellar 1.72 ERA through his first three starts, giving up just three earned runs in 15.2 innings pitched.
Angels vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Angels +122
I'm not going to bet on the Diamondbacks as favorites when they have Slade Cecconi on the mound. He's had a rough 2024 thus far, sporting a 1-4 record and a 5.66 ERA. I'll take Los Angeles as an underdog.
White Sox vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
- Pick: White Sox +198
It may be a hot take, but I don't think the White Sox are deserving of being this big of underdogs against an overperforming Mariners team. They may have a 39-30 record, but Seattle's offense ranks just 20th in OPS over the last 30 days. I'm going to be bold and back the White Sox as underdogs in what I believe is a mispriced game.
Rangers vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Dodgers -184
The Rangers are a disaster right now. Their rotation isn't getting the job done, their bullpen is one of the worst in baseball, and now they're 26th in OPS in their last 30 days. The Dodgers may blow them out again tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
