Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet on Cardinals as Home Underdogs vs. Braves)
It's a new week, which means we have a fresh slate of MLB matchups to watch and bet on Monday.
There are 12 games scheduled across the Majors today, starting with an American League matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and Batlimore Orioles at 6:35 pm. The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants will wrap up today's slate with a game that will start at 9:45 pm.
Here on Rounding the Bases, I'm going to give you my prediction for who will win each of today's 12 games. Let's dive into it.
Guardians vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -118
It's hard to pick against the Orioles with how they've been playing of late. Their offense leads the Majors in OPS over the last 30 days at .823, which is 0.24 better than the next best team over that stretch. They have a tough matchup against Tanner Bibee (3.65 ERA) today, but I'm willing to back them as slight home favorites.
Phillies vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Phillies -172
I feel confident backing the Phillies when Aaron Nola is on the mound. He has a 8-3 record and a 3.54 ERA on the season. Philadelphia's offense hasn't been as hot as they were early in the season, but they're still plenty good enough to deal with a below average Tigers squad.
Mariners vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rays -104
Losing their weekend series to the lowly Miami Marlins shows me that regression is coming for the Mariners, and their offensive metrics back up that motion. They're just 22nd in the Majors in OPS over the last 30 days, well below the Rays who may be a strong buy-low candidate as home underdogs tonight.
Pirates vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Reds -116
The Pirates offense has been abysmal of late, ranking 29th in the Majors in OPS over the last 30 days. Despite Bailey Falter (3.74 ERA) having a solid 2024 campaign, I feel much more confident backing the Reds' bats at home as slight favorites.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox -142
The Red Sox swept the Blue Jays in Toronto last week and there's no reason why they can't sweep them again in Boston. The Jays have a plethora of issues at every position and are quickly spiraling to the bottom of the American League. I wouldn't touch them with a 10 foot pole at this point of the season.
Braves vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +106
The Braves offense is stumbling a bit of late, ranking one spot below the Cardinals in OPS over the last 30 days. Spencer Schwellenbach has had an up-and-down start to his MLB career and until he shows us some level of consistency, I'd hesitate to back Atlanta with my money.
Dodgers vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Dodgers -136
If you're going to give me -136 odds to bet on one of the best teams in baseball against one of the worst, I'm going to take that bet 100% of the time.
Marlins vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Marlins +198
The Royals should certainly be favored in this game, but a -240 price point is a little out of hand considering how cold their offense has been over the last month, sporting a .662 OPS in that time frame. I'll take a shot on the Marlins as almost 2-1 underdogs on the road.
Rangers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Brewers -162
The Rangers are 26th in OPS over the last 30 days and now have a tough matchup against Freddy Peralta and the Brewers today. I'll back Milwaukee as the home favorite.
Athletics vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Athletics +104
Both offenses are in the bottom four in OPS over the last 30 days and neither starting pitcher has had their best stuff this season as well. At least the A's bullpen has been competent this season, a huge advantage they have over the Angels. That's enough for me to back them as slight road underdogs tonight.
Nationals vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Padres -215
When Patrick Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, betting on the opposing team is a given. He has a 1-7 record on the season and has been one of the best pitchers to fade over the past couple of years.
Cubs vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cubs +110
I'll back Justin Steele (3.16 ERA) who is due to get his first win of the season with the Cubs. It's time for Chicago to snap out of this slump.
